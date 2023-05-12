Duckling Day returns, bringing adorably dressed up children to the Common

Duckling Day, held every Mother’s Day, commemorates the 1941 children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings,” following Mrs. Mallard’s journey bringing her ducklings across Boston to their new home in the pond in the Public Garden. The book, written and illustrated by Robert McCloskey, won the Caldecott Medal — “the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children,” according to American Library Association — the year of its release.

The Friends of the Public Garden — the advocacy group in charge of Duckling Day, a tradition for over 30 years — will host the ticketed event on Sunday May 14.

Mrs. Mallard and her eight ducklings — Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack, and Quack — will soon be joined by new companions waddling around the Boston Common and Public Garden.

From 10 a.m. to noon, kids can partake in Playtime on the Common, featuring circus games, cookie decorating, performances by Jenny the Juggler and magician Peter O’Malley, and a play space. Children will also receive a gift bag with duck-themed goodies. There will also be readings of “Make Way for Ducklings” in a sensory-friendly tent.

And, new this year, young lion dancers from the Woo Ching White Crane Institution will perform.

Liz Vizza, president of Friends of the Public Garden, and Mayor Michelle Wu will speak before a parade marches through the Boston Common, down Charles Street, into the Public Garden, ending at artist Nancy Schön’s “Make Way for Ducklings” sculpture. Participants, especially those in duck costumes, are encouraged to join in.

“When [the kids] get [to the sculpture] at the end of the parade, they get their turn sitting on one of the ducklings to [have] their picture taken [by their parents],” said Vizza. “It’s really quite adorable.”

Amid the sea of little ducks in the parade, Vizza said children also dress as Michael, the police officer who leads the ducks safely across the street in the book. She explained that many parents make the feathered garments that their kids — and dogs — wear at the event. Duckling Day is capped at 1,000 children, Vizza noted, but approximately 2,000 people may attend in total as tickets are purchased per family.

The event is a multigenerational celebration of the book and its ties to Boston. Vizza said, “People who attended as children, now they’re bringing their own kids and grandchildren there.”

Two year-old Tommy Waterfall (center) waited his turn to get a photo taken with the duckling statue in the Public Garden following the Duckling Day Parade on May 8, 2022. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Duckling Day. May 14, 10 a.m. $40 per family. The Boston Common, 139 Tremont St. meetboston.com

