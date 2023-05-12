Going to see Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium? Here’s what to know.

A week before she begins her weekend at Gillette, the stadium offered a number of reminders and tips for attendees.

Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” — and opening acts Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams — to Massachusetts for three consecutive shows next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For New England Swifties, the one-week countdown is on.

For those who scored tickets to the concerts — and those coveted MBTA commuter rail tickets — here’s what to know.

Timing

The shows start at 6:30 p.m., but parking lots open at 2:30 p.m., and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Getting to and from Gillette

General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and will be available for everyone — no parking passes are required. Oversize parking is located in Lot 52, and ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. More information about parking is available here.

Special round-trip MBTA commuter rail service is sold out, according to the agency, although more tickets were added on Friday. On all three nights, a commuter trail train is scheduled to depart South Station at 4:05 p.m., Back Bay at 4:10 p.m., and Dedham Corp. at 4:30 p.m., arriving at Gillette at 5:05 p.m.

The train from Providence to Gillette is only for the Saturday and Sunday shows and is scheduled to leave Providence at 4:05 p.m., Pawtucket/Central Falls at 4:11 p.m., Attleboro at 4:25 p.m., and Mansfield at 4:35 p.m. It’s expected to arrive at Gillette at 5:20 p.m.

The trains will leave Gillette 30 minutes after each concert ends.

The stadium has a designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up point in Lot 15, adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Uber and Lyft rides to and from the venue can be scheduled ahead of time through the rideshare apps. There is also a taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium.

Entrances

After gates open at 4:30 p.m., attendees can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, and Ticketmaster gates. Fans with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster gate on the east and Bank of America gate on the west. Club and suite ticketholders should enter through the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. A seating chart is available here.

Don’t bring cash

Gillette is cashless and accepts only electronic payment, including debit and credit cards, wallet, or watch. There are cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium that convert cash to a VISA card to be used inside the stadium.

Don’t bring these items, either

GoPro video cameras, tripods and monopods, professional cameras, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverages, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers, and items that could be considered dangerous or inappropriate aren’t allowed.

Signs have to be smaller than 11 inches by 17 inches. Lights and battery packs on signs or clothes aren’t allowed.

No purses or backpacks, clear bags only

Gillette doesn’t allow bags bigger than a wallet inside the stadium. Attendees are encouraged to bring a plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that’s no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or a small wallet that’s not bigger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches. The stadium won’t store backpacks, bags, or purses for attendees. More information on the stadium’s bag policy is available here.

