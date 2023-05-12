fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

A peek at season 6 of ‘Black Mirror’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated May 12, 2023, 1 hour ago
Salma Hayek (pictured last month at the Time100 Gala in New York City) will star in “Joan Is Awful,” one of the five episodes in season 6 of "Black Mirror."Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/file

While we cope with the frightening potential of artificial intelligence, the tech-dystopia series “Black Mirror” is returning for its sixth season. Due in June on Netflix, the season will feature five episodes. Here are the titles and short descriptions of each one, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

“Joan Is Awful”:  An average woman discovers that a streaming service is running a TV drama on her life starring Salma Hayek. Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel costar.

“Loch Henry”: A couple filming a documentary in a Scottish town get drawn into a juicy local story. Samuel Blenkin, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan star.

Advertisement

Aaron Paul (pictured in December at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiere in Los Angeles) will star in a "Black Mirror" episode titled “Beyond the Sea.”Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/file

“Beyond the Sea”: In an alternate 1969, two men take a high-tech mission, starring Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Rory Culkin.

“Mazey Day”: A starlet is dogged by paparazzi after a hit-and-run incident, starring Zazie Beetz.

“Demon 79″:  In 1979, a sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. It stars Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Boston Globe Today