A peek at season 6 of ‘Black Mirror’

While we cope with the frightening potential of artificial intelligence, the tech-dystopia series “Black Mirror” is returning for its sixth season. Due in June on Netflix, the season will feature five episodes. Here are the titles and short descriptions of each one, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

“Joan Is Awful”: An average woman discovers that a streaming service is running a TV drama on her life starring Salma Hayek. Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel costar.

“Loch Henry”: A couple filming a documentary in a Scottish town get drawn into a juicy local story. Samuel Blenkin, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan star.