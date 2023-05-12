Somerville PorchFest returns this weekend, filling neighborhood streets with more than 350 live acts

Resident Nancy Goodman went to Somerville Arts Council Executive Director Gregory Jenkins with the idea for the first Somerville PorchFest after seeing a similar event in Ithaca, N.Y., where the concept originated. Jenkins estimates that about 70 groups performed in the first year. Many annual PorchFest traditions have formed since, across the country and New England, including upcoming events in Newton, Dorchester, and Fenway.

Somerville’s PorchFest returns May 13 with more than 350 local bands and musicians playing on porches and in side yards from noon to 6 p.m. The Somerville Arts Council has hosted the free outdoor showcase since 2011. They classify Somerville PorchFest as an all-day “community event” rather than a festival, intending to bring residents together through the informal sharing of music, according to their website .

This year’s Somerville performances are divided into three zones: East, Central, and West. Every act plays for two hours outside their home or at a location coordinated with a neighbor, friend, or business within a large area trailing above North Cambridge, down to Inman Square, up to East Somerville, and across to Ball Square. Performers in the West zone will play from noon-2 p.m., those in Central will perform from 2-4 p.m., and musicians in the East zone will play from 4-6 p.m. A full map and schedule is available through the Somerville Art Council’s website.

Michael Donovan, a Berklee College of Music student and member of funk organ trio Kenmore & West, will be playing from noon-2 p.m. at 17 Raymond Ave. with their bandmates Sam Carter and Ari Pent. They said their band consists of a Hammond organist (Donovan), drummer (Pent), and guitarist (Carter) with jazz and folk influences.

Donovan, who first played Somerville PorchFest as a high school student, said their band is “very funky, very groovy, and bring[s] good vibes.” PorchFest will be Kenmore & West’s first time playing for an audience.

Jon Bernhardt, a former Somerville Arts Council board member, will play the theremin, an electronic instrument that is played without being touched. The theremin has two antennas, one controlling volume and one controlling pitch, that change as a person moves their hands closer or farther away from them. (If you’ve been watching the Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” you may be already familiar.)

Jon Bernhardt plays the theremin. Tim Bugbee/Tinnitus Photography

“Traditionally, the theremin is used for romantic, classical music or sound effects and more ambient noise,” said Bernhardt. He cited examples “The Swan” by Camille Saint-Saëns and “Vocalise” by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

“But I use the theremin for songs that one would typically think are totally inappropriate for it,” said Bernhardt. “I do some more traditional songs, but also a bunch of punk and new wave type stuff.”

He will be playing Somerville PorchFest with his band FLOF — standing for Feedback Loop of Fun — from 2-4 p.m. at 9 Charnwood Road.

Jam band Flying Turtle will be at Boston Burger Company in Davis Square from noon-2 p.m. Guitarist Jason Oberstein, said the band plays “a mash of bluegrass, classic Grateful Dead jam, also a little bit of funk and jazz.”

Oberstein said Flying Turtle performed at Somerville PorchFest last year, and they are excited about “just playing.”

“We hit up the bars and taverns around Boston, but we’re a busking band. That’s what we like to do the most, just playing for the people on the streets,” he said.

Jenkins estimates that 15,000-20,000 people attend PorchFest every year, garnering mixed feelings from the community.

“I think a lot of the younger community loves it. I think a lot of older folks are like, ‘Why is this happening? Why are you taking over my city?,’” he said. “And that’s what we try to balance. We keep trying to make sure that people [participate in PorchFest] in a safe way, in a respectful way.”

He said the council provides performers with a “How to have a positive PorchFest” guide, detailing advice for how to control noise levels and crowds and how to politely interact with neighbors. The council’s PorchFest website outlines audience-facing guidelines, including “no public drinking,” stay on sidewalks,” and “use the Portajohns,” which are marked on the concert map and located along the event route. Neighborhoods not on major streets were also able to request block party permits to close off the area for two hours during performances.

SheBoom performs to an audience on Munroe Street in 2017. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Somerville PorchFest 2023. May 13, noon-6 p.m. (Rain date May 14.) Free. Somerville. somervilleartscouncil.org/porchfest

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.