G7 finance leaders say greater economic uncertainty requires vigilance, vow to contain inflation

The Group of Seven’s top financial leaders say they are united in their support for Ukraine and determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression

By ELAINE KURTENBACH The Associated Press,Updated May 12, 2023, 54 minutes ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, second right, and Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, second left, hold their meeting during the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting at the Toki Messe convention center in Niigata, Japan, on May 13.Kazuhiro Nogi/Associated Press

NIIGATA, Japan— The Group of Seven’s top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression.

The finance ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a joint statement pledging to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices.

They also committed to collaborating to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.”

The talks in this port city are in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.

