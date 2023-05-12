Rockport Shoes signals plan to shutter Newton HQ

In a notice filed this week with the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Rockport said that it anticipates employee separations may occur between July 8 and July 22. The layoffs could be shifted to a later date, and the exact number is not yet definite. The company left open the possibility that job cuts would not happen, saying that it “may be required to complete a major reduction in its workforce,” but these kinds of notices usually aren’t filed unless there is a good possibility of pending layoffs.

Shoe designer Rockport Company LLC has notified state officials that it may shut down its headquarters in West Newton as soon as July, a move that could eliminate nearly 150 jobs.

The entire office could be closed as a result. Rockport said 148 employees may be affected — that is, all of the people who work at the headquarters at 1220 Washington St., overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Executives at Rockport and at Charlesbank Capital Partners, the Boston private equity firm that owns Rockport, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The shoe company has a long history in Massachusetts. It was launched in 1971, and led by Bruce Katz until Reebok reached a deal to acquire it in 1986. (Katz, a legend in the shoe industry who founded Rockport with his father, died from a fall in his California home last year.) Under Katz’s watch, the company pioneered the concept of incorporating elements of athletic shoes in regular footwear.

Reebok held onto the Rockport business for three decades, eventually selling it in 2015 to a New Balance affiliate, with private equity backing from Berkshire Partners. Rockport moved into its current brick office building nearly two years later, as part of its separation from Reebok. At the time of the move, about 215 people worked at the Newton headquarters.

Rockport ran into financial difficulties, filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and was acquired by Charlesbank later that year. Gregg Ribatt was picked to be Rockport’s CEO.

The company has pared back the space it occupies in its West Newton building, and now shares it with corporate offices for café chain Panera.

Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, expressed dismay at the potential closure of Rockport’s headquarters.

“I always enjoyed walking around Newton knowing that I was wearing shoes made by a local employer and member of our chamber,” Reibman said in an email. “It’s sad to see this happening.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.