Olivia, Liam most popular names for new babies in the US, Social Security Administration announces

The other names in the boy’s name top five were Noah, Oliver, James, and Elijah.

Rounding out the top five names for girls were: Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Sophia.

Olivia and Liam were the top girl’s name and top boy’s name, respectively, for babies in the United States in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced Friday .

“Often one of the first things that parents do after their child is born is apply for their Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year,” Kilolo Kijakazi, the acting commissioner of the agency, said in a video announcement.

The top five girls’ names are the same as they were last year, with the exception of No. 5 Sophia, which moved up to replace Ava. Ava dropped to No. 7.

Liam, Noah, and Oliver, the top three boys’ names, remained in the same position as they were last year. James moved up from No. 5 last year to No. 4, while Elijah moved down from No. 4 to No. 5.

The fastest rising names in the United States were a little less familiar. For girls, the five fastest rising names included Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina, and Amiri. For boys, that list included Dutton (a name familiar to fans of “Yellowstone”), Kayce, Chosen, Khaza, and Eithan.

The fastest-rising names tend to be less common. Wrenlee, for example, rose from 1,420th to 712th on the list. Generally speaking, the agency said, the more common the name the smaller the changes in ranking it will see.

Top 10 girls’ names

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5 . Sophia

6. Isabella

7. Ava

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Luna

Top 10 boys’ names

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. James

5. Elijah

6. William

7. Henry

8. Lucas,

9. Benjamin

10. Theodore













Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.