Home design: Creating a dreamy shared bedroom for little girls

1 Weathervane Woodworking made the built-ins , painted in Benjamin Moore Antique White. “This very soft pink offsets the white walls just enough to highlight that side of the room,” Sullivan explains.

These Charlestown homeowners, ready to transition their toddler out of a crib, called Tricia Sullivan to design a shared bedroom for their two young daughters. “They needed storage and an open area for imaginative play,” the BE Home Interiors founder says. Built-ins took care of function without eating up too much floor space. To honor the girls’ wish for a pink room without channeling what Sullivan calls “unicorns and bubble gum,” she layered sophisticated patterns in hues ranging from petal to raspberry over a light and bright base.

2 Cushions in coral and raspberry color-blocked linen by Peter Dunham grace the window seat, where the girls stage tea parties for stuffed animals. Drawers provide toy storage below. “It’s very easy to clean up the room at bedtime,” Sullivan says.

3 A book ledge displays favorite stories without blocking the adjacent window and offers symmetry with the opposite window. “The family snuggles up to read every night,” Sullivan says. A proper bookcase occupies the narrow space between the windows.

4 The botanical silhouette of the plaster sconces from Visual Comfort & Co. complement the hand-painted, stylized-floral valance fabric by Lisa Fine that Sullivan used to add subtle color and pattern to the top of the room. Natural shades infuse texture.

5 A pair of custom beds have headboards upholstered in performance fabric with peachy-pink stripes by Christopher Farr Cloth, plus drawers at each foot for pajamas.

6 A walnut dresser with curved cutouts from Crate & Barrel balances all the light and bright elements. “I follow the principle of incorporating something dark to lend depth,” Sullivan says.

