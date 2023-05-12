fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes in Boston’s smallest neighborhood

These condos are in charming Bay Village, a tiny enclave nestled between the Back Bay, Chinatown, and the South End.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 12, 2023, 16 minutes ago
The Bay Village condo at 19 Cortes Street #1 is a first-floor unit in a brick row house.Handout

$739,000

19 CORTES STREET #1 / BAY VILLAGE

SQUARE FEET 845

CONDO FEE $382 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $392,50 in 2009

PROS This unit on the first floor of a pet-friendly, 1900 brick row house has hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings, and working transom windows above each doorway for added light and air circulation. Enter into a central foyer with a coat closet and nearby bath. To the right, the living room and first bedroom are both south-facing with exposed brick walls and oversized windows, and are separated by elegant pocket doors. The living room has a ceiling medallion, crown molding, and electric fireplace. Left of the entryway are the kitchen and a bedroom featuring exposed brick and a deep closet. The professionally managed building includes laundry in the basement and a shared roof deck. CONS Cortes Street abuts the Mass Pike; an offer has been accepted.

The living room and first bedroom are separated by elegant pocket doors.Handout

Marc Croteau, Coldwell Banker, 617-429-9055, Marc.Croteau@NEMoves.com

$1,345,000

13 WINCHESTER STREET #1 / BAY VILLAGE

The Bay Village town house at 13 Winchester Street #1 is in a 1900 brick building and has its own entrance. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,533

CONDO FEE $207 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $360,000 in 1999

PROS Set on a one-way street with brick sidewalks and gas lanterns, this town house in a 1900 brick building has central air and its own entrance. Step into the open living area with hardwood floors, 16-foot ceilings, and a double-stacked array of south-facing windows. The kitchen, all the way in back, has a checkered floor, stainless appliances, stone counters, and a breakfast bar. There’s a powder room and pantry closet nearby. The second floor has a mezzanine loft-style office or den overlooking the living room, plus a carpeted bedroom and a full bath with laundry. The top-floor bedroom has a skylight, exposed brick wall, and private balcony. The basement holds a bonus room with a cedar closet. CONS No off-street parking.

The second floor has a mezzanine loft-style office or den overlooking the living room.Handout

William Raye, William Raveis Real Estate, 617-953-7959,

WilliamRaye@raveis.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

