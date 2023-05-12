For sale: Homes in Boston’s smallest neighborhood

CONDO FEE $382 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $392,50 in 2009

PROS This unit on the first floor of a pet-friendly, 1900 brick row house has hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings, and working transom windows above each doorway for added light and air circulation. Enter into a central foyer with a coat closet and nearby bath. To the right, the living room and first bedroom are both south-facing with exposed brick walls and oversized windows, and are separated by elegant pocket doors. The living room has a ceiling medallion, crown molding, and electric fireplace. Left of the entryway are the kitchen and a bedroom featuring exposed brick and a deep closet. The professionally managed building includes laundry in the basement and a shared roof deck. CONS Cortes Street abuts the Mass Pike; an offer has been accepted.

The living room and first bedroom are separated by elegant pocket doors. Handout

Marc Croteau, Coldwell Banker, 617-429-9055, Marc.Croteau@NEMoves.com

Advertisement

$1,345,000

13 WINCHESTER STREET #1 / BAY VILLAGE

The Bay Village town house at 13 Winchester Street #1 is in a 1900 brick building and has its own entrance. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,533

CONDO FEE $207 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $360,000 in 1999

PROS Set on a one-way street with brick sidewalks and gas lanterns, this town house in a 1900 brick building has central air and its own entrance. Step into the open living area with hardwood floors, 16-foot ceilings, and a double-stacked array of south-facing windows. The kitchen, all the way in back, has a checkered floor, stainless appliances, stone counters, and a breakfast bar. There’s a powder room and pantry closet nearby. The second floor has a mezzanine loft-style office or den overlooking the living room, plus a carpeted bedroom and a full bath with laundry. The top-floor bedroom has a skylight, exposed brick wall, and private balcony. The basement holds a bonus room with a cedar closet. CONS No off-street parking.

Advertisement

The second floor has a mezzanine loft-style office or den overlooking the living room. Handout

William Raye, William Raveis Real Estate, 617-953-7959,

WilliamRaye@raveis.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.