Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Even though Valentina Valentini said her guide to London was “totally non-comprehensive,” I was surprised to see how rarely she ranged beyond eating and shopping—perhaps [to include] music, art, and culture ( “London at Large,” March 19). When I think of London I think of other things I’ve done, like going to seven concerts in seven nights—not something you can do many places. Not to mention checking out the Elgin Marbles [in London’s British Museum] before they return to their rightful home!

Barnstable





My wife and I toured central London in early February, during the least expensive time of year to visit. Booked with AAA and for a very reasonable price; we stayed in Mayfair at the five-star JW Marriott Grosvenor House for a reasonable (again, off-season) price. We threw in a day in Paris and the trip to Harry Potter mecca: Warner Bros. Studio. While it was below zero in Boston, most nights hit the high 40s and people sat outside at the pubs late into the evening. We’re already planning a return trip in a future February.

CardinalsFan

posted on bostonglobe.com





No mention of the wonderful Tate museum or Tate Modern, theater in the West End, history everywhere including the Tower of London and the Imperial War Museum rooms, etc., etc. Kudos for mentioning Hyde Park, but London has many such wonderful parks, including Greenwich Park, which includes the Royal Observatory (a.k.a., the Prime Meridian) and the Royal Maritime Museum (which is more kid-friendly than one might expect); Richmond Park; Wimbledon Common; and others. Yes, London has some fine restaurants, but one can eat anywhere without traveling [so many] miles.

gsmac4

posted on bostonglobe.com





The Stafford hotel was mentioned in Valentini’s article and we could not agree more. Our younger daughter attended university for four years there at University of the Arts London (Central Saint Martins). When she graduated in 2018, one of our celebratory dinners was in The Stafford’s World War II bunker and it was one of our most memorable. We have also stayed at the hotel many times and love the vibe and quaintness of the place. The American Bar is worth the visit alone.

Donna Di Lillo

Beverly

Grecian Getaways

Lovely article for those of us who love Greek islands that have not been turned into Disney-fied versions of themselves (“Undiscovered Lemnos,” March 19). For those of us lucky enough to be free to enjoy relaxed days in these timeless places, it’s the flow of the day, the relaxed and delicious meals, the good weather, the affordable prices, and the local people who seem to have a hospitality gene that all make for a very good experience of a quieter sort.

Cycladeslover

posted on bostonglobe.com





If you were determined to visit at least one Greek island, I’d opt for Corfu. Water so clear, you can see your toenails! Groves of olive trees throughout the island. An arcaded street in the downtown area that will have you thinking you’re on the Rue de Rivoli in Paris. Incredible history (invasions) and easily accessible from the Italian Adriatic coast—itself worth exploring.

svalenti

posted on bostonglobe.com





Santorini is so spectacular and unique—having lived in Greece and traveled the Cyclades repeatedly, I always go back because it’s so special. And affordable options can be found there—as everywhere in Greece, that’s one of its best qualities. If you want to pay the most, you can, and if you want modest, cost-saving options, you can get that, too.

LizLM

posted on bostonglobe.com

Heavenly Helpers

Ruth Weiner sent ME a rainbow with her uplifting Connections piece (“Sending Rainbows,” March 19). My mother always prayed to her parents when she needed help and credited them with saving her life when her car went into a 360-degree spin on an icy hill in Vermont. Weiner’s anecdotes about the wonderful interventions of Molly-Beas-Adele reminded me that I can still turn to my parents, even if they’re on the Other Side.

Lea Sylvestro

Easton, Connecticut

Cross-Checking

Please thank Brendan Emmett Quigley for reminding us that, while many pejorative expressions referring to a number of groups are out of fashion, ageism is alive and well (Globe Puzzle, “Right of Center,” March 19). Clue: Oldster. Answer: Geezer.

Anca Vlasopolos

Centerville

Higher Learning

As a college professor, I read the “High Hopes (and Big Concerns)” [collection of essays] with great interest (March 26). Alexandra Leiseca reports that the “post-millennial generation is the most ethnically and racially diverse in American history.” But in the very next essay, by Lukas Harnisch, [researcher] Ruby Belle Booth ignores that very diversity when she says that “because of their lived experience, every young person is qualified to vote.” One of the main reasons for the increase in racial and ethnic diversity is immigration. But most immigrants are not, in fact, qualified to vote. Unfortunately, our laws still deny the vote to a significant portion of our population, primarily people of color—making it more than clear that we have not “left issues of racism in the past.”

Aviva Chomsky

Salem





I feel sorry for the [college] kids. States have been cutting support for public higher education [for decades]. University of California, where I went to grad school, was once [mainly] funded by the State of California. Tuition... has risen steadily to compensate for steadily less state support.... The best thing we can do is reverse the Reaganomic trend and start INCREASING state support for state universities.

beaconhillr

posted on bostonglobe.com





[Increasing state support for state universities is] also the best mechanism for forcing competitive pricing on private universities.

FarCenterWingBat

posted on bostonglobe.com





What’s missing from these stories is anything about students working, which helps pay tuition and develops a good work ethic. I started my career in the garment industry at age 16, in 1949, as soon as I could legally work. This prepared me for great success in fashion design, my own manufacturing business, and engineering design grants from the National Science Foundation. I was first in my family to go to college, in 1951. I chose the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, to develop my creativity and love of art in all forms. It developed me as a human mind and prepared me for life. I am now 90 this year, and reflect back on a life well lived. But, my work ethic was most important to my success.

Shirley Willett

Quincy

Taking Care

Caty Enders, that was a masterful 650-word Connections (“He Fed Me Peaches,” March 26). I enjoyed her reverie of one last day with him and the reminder to notice how people know us and care for us (or don’t).

Lindsay Baker

Reading

Making the Grade

We really enjoy Dinner with Cupid (“The Cookie Crumbles,” April 2). However, I HATE that there’s a grading system. Why should anyone get a B or a C? Or even an A-? This is not school. Kudos to a couple not too long ago who refused to grade each other. Just end it with the last section being “Second Date?” These daters were a good example. While they don’t seem meant to be as a couple, they were both nice people. He gave her an A- and she gave him a B+. To me that seems, well, mean. Think about how the individual who gets the [lower grade] feels: hurt, most likely. Especially because they know it has been broadcast to all Boston Globe readers. It seems completely avoidable.

Janet Zerlin Fagan

Newton Highland

