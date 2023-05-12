Five things to do around Boston, May 15-21

Join beekeeper and scientist Peter Hauschka at his lecture on Flower Pollination and the Bees that Feed the World . Learn about the many ways honeybees pollinate flowers, how other species are helpful in the process, and why pollination is important for the environment. Honey will be available to taste after the talk. Held at the Presentation School Foundation Community Center in Brighton from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Wednesday

Paint Night

Spark creativity at the Watercolor Landscape Workshop at the Concord Museum. An instructor will guide attendees through the “A Perpetual Invitation: 150 Years of Art at the Concord Free Public Library” exhibit to draw inspiration from the New England landscape paintings. Continue the night with a demonstration on how to create a watercolor landscape yourself. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Get tickets, $20 for members, $30 for non-members, at concordmuseum.org.

Friday

Work Cycle

Steer into City Hall Plaza for the Bike to Work Day Festival. Celebrate Boston’s National Bike to Work Day with other cyclists taking part in group rides to the free event, held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Exhibitors will be offering goods and bike repair. Register by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for complimentary breakfast, coffee, and T-shirt. boston.gov

Friday and Saturday

Swift Weekend

Enjoy top hits from the ‘80s onward — and beer — at HarpoonFest. The festival, at Harpoon Brewery, will have live music, food from food trucks, and beer, seltzer, and cider available for purchase. There will also be “Taylor Swift Tribute” karaoke on Friday and a “Taylor Swift Medley” on Saturday. Friday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Tickets, $35-$60, come with a souvenir cup and at least one drink. harpoonbrewery.com

Starting Saturday

Historic Visit

Travel across Boston and Cambridge while visiting museums and learning about a diverse group of Boston pioneers and entrepreneurs from the last four centuries through The Innovation Trail, a public guided tour cofounded by Globe correspondent Scott Kirsner. Attendees are not required to walk the whole trail. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, through October 29. Tours, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., start from Boston and Cambridge locations. Tickets: $20. theinnovationtrail.org