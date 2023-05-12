Blind date: ‘I was put at ease pretty early on — although I’m sure I was still kind of awkward’

RACHELLE K.: 26 / pharmacist

HER INTERESTS: Cooking, being outdoors, and all things New England sports

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: At her job, making a difference in people’s lives

6:30 P.M. SHY BIRD, SOUTH BOSTON

GETTING OUT

Reed I just went about my day beforehand. I was calm up until about a half-hour before — then I was nervous.

Rachelle I FaceTimed one of my best friends to show her my outfit. I was a mixture of nervous and excited. Not knowing anything besides a first name is what made me a little nervous.

Reed I was brought to the table and waited for Rachelle to arrive.

Rachelle I was late, which is typical for me, but also I don’t like being the first person to arrive for a date.

Reed I thought she was quite attractive, with a very pretty face.

Rachelle He stayed seated when I walked over, but I thought he looked sweet and had a nice smile. I also liked his glasses.

FAITHFUL COMPANION

Reed We talked about where we were from, how long we had lived in Boston, and what we did for work.

Rachelle He’s from Canada. He’s also a food scientist, which is pretty interesting and unique! We also chatted about our family. All of his family is still in Canada, so we chatted about how living away from them can be challenging. I can relate, as I just moved back to the area from the South.

Reed I thought I liked her right from the start and liked her even more when she said she has two dogs. We talked about dogs and our families.

Rachelle He seemed genuine.

Reed I ordered the chicken sandwich. The food and service were good.

Rachelle We ordered two appetizers (cucumbers and pretzels) and then I ordered the rotisserie chicken and fries. The cucumbers were really good and then I had to get the sauce sampler for my fries, which was a great choice.

Reed I felt pretty comfortable with Rachelle. I was put at ease pretty early on — although I’m sure I was still kind of awkward. I felt a little bit less comfortable toward the end of the date as she seemed to have lost interest.

Rachelle Unfortunately for me, I just didn’t feel that romantic spark. Despite the conversation going well, it was missing the banter I am looking for.

HOMEWARD BOUND

Reed We did not do anything together after the meal. I was going to suggest going to Castle Island Brewing next door if it had felt right, but I figured she would want to get home to her dogs.

Rachelle Toward the end of the date, I was ready to go home and hang out with my pups.

Reed We exchanged numbers after paying the bill. We hugged good night and wished each other a nice weekend.

Rachelle I told him he didn’t have to wait with me for my Uber so he gave me a hug and headed on his way home.

Reed I’d be interested in a second date, but have a feeling we won’t be since I haven’t gotten a reply to the text I sent the following day.

Rachelle No, but I think he seems like a great guy and wish him well.

POST-MORTEM

Reed / A

Rachelle / B

