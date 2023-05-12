Judge approves $40 million settlement in discrimination lawsuit filed by minority police officers in Mass.

The lawsuit was filed by officers from Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Methuen, Lowell, and Springfield, but the settlement covers any Black or Hispanic officer who took the discriminatory civil service exams created by the state’s Human Resources Division, the judge wrote.

In an order released Thursday, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins wrote that minority officers who took the civil service exams in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012 were wrongly denied promotion or were not elevated in rank with higher wages as quickly as they should have been.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge has given final approval to a $40 million fund to compensate hundreds of Black and Hispanic police officers in Massachusetts who were discriminated against by the state agency conducting promotional exams for sergeant as long ago as 2005.

According to the judge and the settlement document, 414 officers have applied for compensation, which accounts for about 75 percent of the eligible officers. The “base award” for Boston officers is $65,000 to $67,000, while officers in smaller communities with lower wage scales will collect a minimum of $45,000. The five original plaintiffs will get $10,000 “incentive awards.”

“The Plaintiffs were either not promoted to sergeant or experienced a significant delay in such promotion based on their scores on HRD’s examinations,” Wilkins wrote. “A settlement rarely provides full value, because litigation is never certain, and settlements involve compromise.”

According to the attorneys for the officers, Harold Lichten and Shannon Liss-Riordan, any officer who believes they were discriminated against must file a claim within 120 days.

The judge had given preliminary approval to the deal earlier this year. In his 17-page order Thursday, Wilkins cleared the way for payments to begin. He also resolved how much lawyers will be paid.

Wilkins set legal fees as $8.75 million — equal to 20 percent of the total award — and ordered that amount to be deducted from the $40 million. The judge said in similar class action cases, lawyers have received between 25 percent and 30 percent in fees.

“The case presented very challenging factual and and legal issues before, during and after trial, as evidenced by the length of trial, the two pretrial appeals on which the plaintiffs were successful, and the length of trial and post-trial filings themselves. The results obtained were excellent,” Wilkins wrote. “Because of the very large amounts involved here, the lack of contemporaneous time records and the observed duplication of effort in a number of instances, the court selects the low end.”

Wilkins also ordered the HRD to provide lawyers for the officers detailed information on what the next sergeant exam will contain, giving them a chance to modify the tests before they are used.

In a statement, lead attorney Lichten credited the “brave officers” who chose to fight for their rights by filing the original lawsuit in 2009.

“The Commonwealth is now taking steps to create a police promotional exam that will fairly treat Black and Hispanic candidates‚’’ he said in the statement. “This outcome means the officers are going to get some substantial money.”

Liss-Riordan said the settlement means Black and Hispanic officers “are finally seeing some justice ... It is unfortunate that the Commonwealth fought these officers for so long, denying so many the opportunity to progress in their law enforcement careers and denying communities across Massachusetts a police force that better reflects their communities.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.