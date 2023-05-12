Blowing bubbles toward the heavens for Junie

Instead, Kristen, her husband Jack, and Annaleigh, 6, will blow bubbles toward the heavens for Junie, just as they did to commemorate what would have been her third birthday on April 2. That day, dozens of their family members, friends, and neighbors, along with town officials and community supporters, gathered at Roberts Field in Chelmsford to fill the sky with bubbles as volunteer musicians led renditions of “Happy Birthday” and “Hey Jude” — which Junie had listened to nightly before bed.

CHELMSFORD — If the world was fair, Kristen Dillon would be celebrating Mother’s Day with both her daughters: Annaleigh as well as Juniper “Junie” Dillon, whose death in her sleep at age 2½ on Dec. 30 remains a mystery.

Though still deeply grieving, the Dillons said they want others to continue speaking Junie’s name. They want people to remember her kindness, spunky nature, and eagerness to teach every new skill to the friends she loved so dearly. Above all, they want to pay tribute to Junie’s memory with a lasting legacy that reflects the joy she gifted to others during her all-too-short lifetime.

“Junie would always say, ‘I’m happy. You happy, Mama?’ Now, remembering that is hard,” said Kristen Dillon, sharing her realization that she previously “knew nothing of grief” despite her longtime career as a psychologist and hospice bereavement counselor.

“I always thought Junie would change the world through her life, not her passing. I miss her so deeply, and I’d give anything for her to be here, but I have to live this life. And she would want us to keep going.”

Kristen and Jack Dillon join their 6-year-old daughter, Annaleigh, in placing flowers and kindness cards on cars at Roberts Field on April 16. Cindy Cantrell

Inspired by Junie’s playful spirit, the Dillons regularly practice random acts of kindness accompanied by a “kindness card” with Junie’s picture and story. The family has donated items in Junie’s memory to the Wish Project in North Chelmsford, which collects items for those in need; left flowers on parked cars; paid for customers behind them at drive-throughs; distributed bubbles and wands; and delivered gifts commemorating Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter to Junie’s classmates at Klub Kid Too Childcare Learning Center in Chelmsford.

“It’s a way for me to stay close to Junie and keep her spirit alive,” said Jack Dillon, an automotive systems technician at Mercedes-Benz of Burlington. “This isn’t something you move on from. You move through it.”

Another recent initiative is partnering with the Friends of Roberts Field to launch a campaign to raise $145,000 for Junie’s Place at the town’s Friendship Park. The nature-themed playground, where Junie adored playing on the “bumpy slide” and swings, opened in June 2018 after being rebuilt to accommodate children of all abilities.

While Friendship Park currently offers separate play opportunities for ages 2 to 5 and 6 to 12, Junie’s Place will expand places for its youngest visitors to play, spin, and bounce together. The new sensory equipment, seesaw, and structures to ride and climb were all selected by the Dillons with Junie in mind.

According to Bill Askenburg, chair of the Friends of Roberts Field, Junie’s Place will fit seamlessly within an area that was earmarked from the beginning for possible expansion.

“[Making Junie’s Place a reality] is truly a team effort by numerous committees with support from the town,” he said. “Seeing how everyone comes together is one of the things I really love about living here. Everybody who learns of Junie’s passing wants to help and do something. This is giving the whole community a chance to heal.”

Chelmsford resident Heather Allen, who acts as a liaison between the Friends of Roberts Field and Chelmsford Mothers Club, agreed that Junie’s Place will offer a natural and desired enhancement to the popular playground.

“We worked hard to involve the community while drafting the initial plans for the rebuild, but in hindsight, we needed more for this [2 to 5] age group,” Allen said. “This will be the perfect addition and just what the park needs.”

Annaleigh Dillon, 6, leaves a handwritten note for her sister, Junie, who died at age 2½ on Dec. 30, 2022. Cindy Cantrell

Kristen Dillon, who doesn’t sugarcoat the unimaginable loneliness of “being the embodiment of everyone’s worst fear,” said her family is genuinely comforted by the outpouring of support.

“We truly feel held by our community,” she said.

The response has been multifaceted. In March, Chelmsford Town Manager Paul Cohen honored Kristen’s request to light the monument on the Town Common in blue and yellow in memory of Junie and others lost to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. Similarly, First Parish Unitarian Church demonstrated support by illuminating its windows with candles.

Junie’s former teachers at Klub Kid presented the Dillons with an elaborately decorated album containing Junie’s artwork, cubby tags, and photographs. The birthday tribute at Roberts Field was largely organized by Kristen Dillon’s fellow members of the Chelmsford Mothers Club, who coordinated the musicians and printed fliers with the lyrics to “Hey Jude” and a QR code with information about Junie’s Place.

Kristen (center, in purple coat) and Jack Dillon (next to her) were supported by dozens of family members, friends, neighbors, town officials, and community supporters during a birthday tribute to Junie Dillon at Roberts Field in Chelmsford on April 2. Bill Askenburg

The event also featured a strong showing from the Chelmsford Police Department, including officers who had responded to the Dillon home and subsequently paid their respects at Junie’s wake and funeral.

“This incident, for lack of a better word, hit everybody hard throughout the department,” said Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney. “[The] Chelmsford [Police Department] has always been a leader when it comes to community outreach efforts, but we feel we have to give back to the family so we can all get through this. We think about them every day.”

Kristen Dillon said she continues to “grieve for the past, present, and future,” but also feels “so indebted” that Junie will be memorialized in a place she loved, surrounded by natural beauty, laughing children, and joy. If the fund-raiser meets its goal, she said, Junie’s Place could open as early as spring 2024.

“We always said Junie left a place happier than she found it,” she said. “The playground is just one more way we can do that in her honor.”

For more information about Junie’s Place at Friendship Park, e-mail juniesplace@friendsofrobertsfield.org or visit friendsofrobertsfield.org/juniesplace.

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.

Kristen and Jack Dillon with their daughters, Junie (on Kristen's lap) and Annaleigh, in 2021. Farmhouse Photography



