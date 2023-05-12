Boston elementary school staffer allegedly involved in ‘altercation’ in front of students, principal says

Henderson wrote that the alleged altercation occurred “with members of the school community witnessing.” He didn’t disclose with whom the staffer had the alleged altercation.

The incident occurred at the Mattahunt Elementary School, according to a letter that Principal Walter Henderson sent to families and that Boston Public Schools officials provided to the Globe. A BPS Schools spokesperson said he couldn’t comment beyond the letter.

A staff member at a Mattapan elementary school had an alleged “verbal and physical altercation” with someone in the cafeteria Thursday afternoon in the presence of children, and officials have launched an investigation, according to the principal.

Information about the employee’s job responsibilities wasn’t available. Henderson didn’t name the person.

“School staff contacted BPS Safety Services to provide assistance,” Henderson wrote. “School leadership will investigate this incident, and if necessary, will take all appropriate actions.”

Henderson said school officials also attended to students who witnessed the alleged clash.

“Students who witnessed the outburst were encouraged to voice their concerns and ask questions at the end of the school day as part of a restorative justice circle,” he wrote.

Safety at the school is paramount, Henderson added. The school serves children in grades K-6, according to BPS.

“The Mattahunt School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Henderson wrote.

He said that while “personnel matters are confidential, please know that all Boston Public Schools staff is held to the highest standards of professional conduct, and that misconduct is never tolerated.”

Henderson didn’t indicate whether the employee had been placed on leave.

“We are sharing this update as part of our commitment to open communication and transparency,” he wrote. “Please know that we take student and staff safety and wellbeing very seriously. Please don’t hesitate to contact me at 617-635-8792 if you have any questions or concerns.”

A spokesperson for the Boston Teachers Union, which represents BPS employees including teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, school nurses, psychologists, guidance counselors, and retired educators, according to its website, said Friday that the employee “involved [in the alleged altercation] is not a member of the BTU.”

Meanwhile, the Boston City Council Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice has a hearing on school safety matters scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

The councilors will take up two measures, including an “order for a hearing to ensure that the Boston Police and School Safety officers work together to ensure a safe environment for all our students and staff in Boston Public Schools,” and an order for “for a hearing regarding public safety measure recommendations for Boston Public Schools and Boston Police,” according to a notice on the city website.

