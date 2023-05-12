Five Amtrak workers injured while working on tracks near Readville station in Hyde Park, officials say

Five Amtrak employees were injured early Friday when two Amtrak vehicles collided while the crews were working at the MBTA’s Readville commuter rail station in Hyde Park, according to MBTA Transit Police.
According to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan and a statement from an Amtrak spokesperson, the crews were injured around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The five employees are receiving medical treatment for what Amtrak called non-life threatening injuries.
Sullivan wrote in a statement that an “Amtrak truck was travelling eastbound and collided with another Amtrak track truck. The collision caused substantial damage to the vehicles involved.”
The five workers were taken to unidentified hospitals for emergency treatment, Sullivan wrote.
He said his department’s accident reconstruction unit is is investigating.
Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll wrote that “an Amtrak infrastructure maintenance work group was involved in an incident near Readville in Boston.” The statement provided no details of how the workers were injured.
According to MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo, the Amtrak accident is not impacting commuter rail service through Readville. The entire incident is the responsibility of Amtrak, he said.
This is a developing story.
