Jack Teixeira, Guardsman charged with leaking top secret information, due in court Tuesday

On April 27, Hennessy held a lengthy hearing on the government’s claim that Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, would pose a national security risk and could flee if released from custody. He took the matter under advisement and has yet to issue a ruling. Hennessy hasn’t indicated why he wants to hold a second hearing on the matter.

A second detention hearing for Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the Internet, is now slated for Tuesday in federal court in Worcester, according to legal filings.

A second hearing had been scheduled for Thursday but was later postponed without explanation.

Hennessy could announce his decision on whether to release Teixeira from the bench after Tuesday’s hearing or issue a written determination.

Teixeira has been held at the Plymouth jail since his arrest on April 13. He is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and removal and retention of classified documents. He is accused of leaking top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

Teixeira’s lawyers had argued that he would not pose a risk and urged the judge to release him on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the Internet and live with his father, Jack M. Teixeira, in Dighton.

During the initial detention hearing, the elder Teixeira said he is a former correctional officer at Bridgewater State Hospital and now works at a horticultural company in Sudbury. He said he would report his son to the court if he violated any bail conditions.

But prosecutors said the younger Teixeira posed an ongoing risk to both national security and the community and should remain in custody.

Teixeira, who was a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard assigned to the Joint Base Cape Cod until his arrest, allegedly researched mass shootings in classified intelligence databanks, wrote about wanting to kill “tons of people,” and allegedly made racial threats while a high school student in 2018, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have said that Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and may flee or obstruct justice if released.

Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Assistant US Attorney Nadine Pellegrini told Hennessy at the April 27 hearing that prosecutors were also concerned Teixeira would pose a danger to the community.

During a search last month of the Dighton home Teixeira shares with his mother and stepfather, FBI agents found a gun locker about two feet from his bed containing handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask, according to court filings.

An FBI affidavit filed in court alleges that Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and in November wrote: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make “remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats,” according to prosecutors. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to court documents.

Defense lawyers argued that Teixeira had no criminal record or history of violence, legally owned and stored his guns, is a lifelong resident of Dighton — except for the time he spent in the military — and should be released on bail.

Teixeira’s attorney, Brendan O. Kelley, an assistant federal defender, told Hennessy that Teixeira did not try to flee after he was publicly identified as a suspect and was sitting on the porch of his mother’s home reading a Bible when he was arrested.

