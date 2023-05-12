LaFortune is named the new director of City Year Providence

Michael Baer, City Year Providence’s board chairman, said the group is “delighted” to hire LaFortune, describing her as Rhode Island’s first Haitian American elected official, the state’s first Black female mayoral candidate, and a “long-time champion” of students, families and schools.

The education nonprofit, which recruits young adults for a year of service in Providence Public Schools, picked LaFortune to succeed Jennie Johnson, who was executive director for 16 years before becoming a VP at the Community College of Rhode Island earlier this year.

Nirva LaFortune, the former Providence City Council member who ran for mayor last year, will be introduced tonight as the new executive director and senior vice president of City Year Providence.

”Nirva is a groundbreaking leader who is dedicated to expanding educational equity and strengthening communities,” Baer said. “As we celebrate City Year Providence’s 30th anniversary serving students in Rhode Island, it’s fitting to announce Nirva’s new role with us.”

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, LaFortune came to the United States when she was 3, as her family fled the Duvalier dictatorship. She attended Providence Public Schools and was mentored by City Year AmeriCorps members when she participated in a City Year leadership development and community service program called “Young Heroes.” She said she never forgot the impact they had on her as a young person.

”City Year AmeriCorps members have helped to support our students holistically for many years,” LaFortune said, “and I’m proud to join them in this life-changing work.”

LaFortune has worked in higher education for 17 years, most recently as assistant director of the Curricular Resource Center for Peer Advising at Brown University.

In 2017, she joined the Providence City Council, representing Ward 3, and she served through the end of last year. In September 2022, she finished third in the Democratic mayoral primary won by now-Mayor Brett P. Smiley.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Temple University and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University. And she is an avid runner.

LaFortune plans to formally join City Year Providence on May 24. She will be introduced as the next executive director during the group’s annual gala tonight at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

