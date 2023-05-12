Man accused of taking more than $230,000 from charity, gambling much of it at Mass. casino

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been indicted on charges of taking more than $230,000 from a New Hampshire charity and gambling much of it away at a casino.

Kyle Fisher, 42, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday.

Fisher formerly lived in Grantham and now lives in Holly Springs, North Carolina. He was the executive director of a charity identified as LISTEN Community Services in Lebanon, which provides food, heating, electricity and housing assistance.