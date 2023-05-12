Warm and sunny weather is expected for Mother’s Day weekend

After a few morning rain showers and some clouds it should be sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. There could be another pop-up shower or thunderstorm, especially in Eastern Massachusetts, but the chances are quite low. This is average weather for mid to late June.

But, before we get to the weekend, we have to move through Friday.

Mother’s Day is this weekend. I’ll be celebrating my parents, who were married on this weekend 60 years ago. Obviously, good weather is paramount for all the outdoor events planned for Saturday and Sunday. Both days are expected to be dry and unseasonably warm, although Sunday will be closer to average.

Temperatures tonight will fall back to near 60 degrees.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 in spots off Cape Cod. NOAA

The air mass will be slightly changed on Saturday, but temperatures will still be 75 to 80 degrees with abundant sunshine — and a little breeze. Humidity remains low. So if you planted flowers, trees, shrubs, or vegetables in your yard, it’s a good idea to give them a little drink.

Sunday, for Mother’s Day, it will start cooler. Readings at sunrise will be within a few degrees of 50. It will warm up fairly quickly, reaching 65 to 70 in the afternoon along with that Westerly breeze.

It will still be pleasant for Mother’s Day, however not as warm as the previous few days. NOAA

It will continue to be sunny and dry to start the next week, before somewhat of a different pattern evolves. We’ve been warm and dry lately because of a strong ridge over the region. As this ridge breaks down, it will be replaced by a little bit of a dip in the jet stream called the trough.

The configuration of this trough will determine if we see cooler weather and if it turns showery. The challenge to the forecast next week will be the timing of any showers and what temperatures look like.

Have a great weekend, and happy Mother’s Day to all the moms.

A dip, or trough, in the upper level pattern will bring cooler and perhaps wetter weather later next week. Tropical Tidbits



