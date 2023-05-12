Under one roof, a grandmother, six grandchildren, and the love of one family

“It’s always been me getting everybody ready,” White said. “Thank God I came from a big family, because this has always been my life.”

But for the 59-year-old grandmother, the frenzied morning is just something she’s used to.

Every day, Sheila White wakes up at 7 a.m. for a hectic morning of getting her grandchildren ready for school. After all, waking up children, getting them to eat breakfast, and driving them to four different schools can be a lot when there are six of them.

In their small Quincy home, White has singlehandedly cared full time for six of her grandchildren, ranging from ages 7 through 16, ever since she gained legal guardianship for four of them in 2013. She dedicates her days to the children, even on Mother’s Day, when she plans to take them to a farm she knows they’ll love.

“I’ve always been a kid person,” White said. “Kids are something I’ve always been looking out for, and I love them, they’re my family.”

White said that she used to live under one roof with her daughter and her four older grandchildren before her daughter moved out for mental health reasons and could no longer take care of the children. The younger ones began living with White when her two other children moved away from Massachusetts.

Sheila White pointed to a photo she took of her grandchildren. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

White doesn’t deny that it can be frustrating at times. The children escape from the house, fight with one another, and are constantly “driving each other nuts.”

It can be particularly frustrating when she’s trying to get them to school on time so she can get to her physical therapy appointments for arthritis in her knees.

“If one is sick, you got to go get them; if one has an appointment, you have to take them; if you have to go to the doctor, they [also] have to go to the doctor,” White said. “Thank God because the doctor is across the street.”

But White embraces the chaos, best summed up by a fridge magnet in her kitchen that says, ”I live in a madhouse run by inmates I created #momlife.”

“I grew up in a big family full of kids and we all did things that we weren’t supposed to,” White said. “[My grandchildren will] try things of course, and I’ll tell them, you can try, but not much gets by me.”

Sheila White poked her head into one of her grandchildren's rooms to check in. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

To White, raising a group of children is nothing new or difficult. From growing up as the third-oldest of seven siblings to a single parent, to raising her nephews and niece, to now taking care of her grandchildren, White has always been a parent figure to many.

As a caretaker, White said she strives to get the kids out of the house as much as possible by taking them to the beach, going to the park, or volunteering at a farm.

“Growing up, my mother was a single parent, and it was so boring,” White said. “We did not have money and ... it was tough. I always said my kids would never be bored, and I don’t want my grandkids to be bored either.”

White has also enrolled each of her grandchildren in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts program, which pairs youths with adult volunteers to build one-on-one mentoring relationships and make sure young people have other adult figures and mentors who they can lean on for support without having to “share with six other siblings.”

White’s efforts in ensuring the best for the children are clear to others as well, including Allen Arseneau, the Big Brother mentor of White’s 15-year-old grandson, Braylon Brown. Arseneau said he admires her dedication to her grandchildren and how she does her best to support them: “What Sheila has created is a family of very caring kids.”

“Most 15-year-olds are into their own worlds, and their responsibilities usually end with their school work. For Braylon that’s not the case,” Arseneau said, adding that the teenager is always trying to help take care of his siblings.

On a recent afternoon as White cleaned the kitchen after her grandchildren finished making popcorn, the youngest, 7-year-old Berlin Kilroy, excitedly yelled for his grandmother to show her a drawing he had just finished.

“B for Berlin,” White said, adding that it was the best drawing of the letter B she had seen. Kilroy’s smile grew as White reached out to pat him on the head.

Berlin Kilroy, 7, showed off a drawing he made to his grandmother, Sheila White. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For White, every moment she gets to spend with the children is memorable.

As she recalled family memories at the beach, watching the sunset and playing in the water, White wiped her eyes. Tears of joy, she said.

For these children, White said, she is grateful “every day I wake up, look at them, and they’re alive.”

(Left to right): Shelia White called her grandchildren, Kamdyn Dunham, 9, and Berlin Kilroy, 7, over to see the crabs she found hiding underneath a rock at Nantasket Beach. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.