Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash off Route 6 in Sandwich

A 34-year-old man was flown to a hospital after his motorcycle crashed with a car off Route 6 in Sandwich Friday night, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the exit 6 east bound ramp and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash, Sandwich police said in a statement.
The man, who is from Hyannis, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Rhode Island, police said.
His condition was not known.
The driver of the car, a sedan model, was evaluated at the scene by members of the West Barnstable Fire Department. They were not taken to a hospital, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
