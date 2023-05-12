fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash off Route 6 in Sandwich

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 12, 2023, 1 hour ago

A 34-year-old man was flown to a hospital after his motorcycle crashed with a car off Route 6 in Sandwich Friday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the exit 6 east bound ramp and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash, Sandwich police said in a statement.

The man, who is from Hyannis, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Rhode Island, police said.

His condition was not known.

The driver of the car, a sedan model, was evaluated at the scene by members of the West Barnstable Fire Department. They were not taken to a hospital, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

