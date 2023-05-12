Mount Washington Auto Road to open for season

Portions of the Mount Washington Auto Road that were washed out earlier this month due to runoff from heavy rain and melting snow have been filled in, just in time for opening day on Saturday, according to a spokeswoman.

The road will open for its 162nd season as originally scheduled on May 13, said spokesperson Meghan Moody Schwartz in a statement. It will be open on weekends for “drive yourself” operations only until May 27, when daily operations begin for the summer season.

Crews filled in the washed out areas with sand, stone and gravel, and the road is now passable, Schwartz said in an e-mail.