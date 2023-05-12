Ro Khanna to Biden: Don’t skip N.H. primary, Mr. President

Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California who’s backing Biden’s reelection bid, said the president shouldn’t let a dispute over the 2024 presidential nominating calendar keep him away.

The keynote speaker for tonight’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Nashua, the largest annual fundraiser for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, has a message for President Biden: Come back to the Granite State.

“I believe if President Biden files in New Hampshire and comes for even one campaign appearance, he will win the state and will put us in good position heading into the general in 2024,” Khanna told the Globe.

Even if he’s right about Biden’s odds, Khanna’s advice may be too tall of an order for the incumbent president.

Biden is the one who prompted the Democratic National Committee to try and take away New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary and give it to South Carolina instead.

New Hampshire officials have vowed to vote first in 2024 no matter what, as required by state law. Their defiance could lead the DNC to impose sanctions on the state and candidates who campaign here.

But penalizing New Hampshire Democrats would be unfair, Khanna said. At the time of the DNC vote, they didn’t control the governor’s office or either legislative chamber, so they didn’t have the power to change state law to comply with the DNC’s rules.

“We can’t disenfranchise New Hampshire Democrats over a decision where they have no control,” Khanna said. “If New Hampshire Democrats at some future point are in control, then I’m sure that they can have an accommodation on the early state schedule.”

Democrats in New Hampshire have accused the DNC of folding a political “poison pill” into the nominating calendar plan. This whole scenario means fringe Democratic candidates may get to duke it out in New Hampshire while Biden stays away, but Khanna said he’s more concerned that Biden’s absence could leave Republican messaging unrebutted.

“We have to be making our case in 2023 in New Hampshire, in Nevada, in Michigan,” he said. “In every battleground state we should be running an active primary campaign.”

Aside from talking at tonight’s event about the election, Khanna said he’ll also speak about “a new economic patriotism,” a vision to promote economic prosperity and opportunity. (He wrote a bit about this in a recent Globe op-ed.)

