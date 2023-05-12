Sagamore Bridge lanes reopen ahead of schedule

“Sagamore Bridge maintenance work COMPLETE!” the US Army Corps of Engineers announced in a statement. “The contractor this morning completed the paving portion of Phase 3 of the project work,” including repairs to the east side roadway lanes and the bridge’s sidewalk.

All travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge have reopened after maintenance work finished two weeks ahead of schedule, officials said Thursday, just ahead of the Cape Cod tourist season.

“The contractor will come back over the weekend at night to complete permanent line striping, remove all the temporary road signage, and reopen the sidewalk to pedestrians and cyclists,” the Corps said. “USACE would like to thank everyone in the community for their patience and cooperation during this critical repair work that was competed well ahead of schedule!”

Opened to traffic in 1935, the Sagamore and Bourne bridges replaced two low-level crossings, each with a draw span. The Cape Cod Canal, originally dug by a private company, opened in 1914. The federal government assumed operations during World War I and deepened the passage.

In 2017, more than 21,000 vessels passed through the canal, which allows ships to avoid a longer route around Cape Cod and Nantucket Shoals, according to the Corps. Auto carriers, cruise ships, and military vessels are among its largest ships.

On Wednesday, the Bourne Police Department had some fun with the expected lifting of the Sagamore travel restrictions.

“What will you miss the most? I personally will miss the time I was able to spend listening to the entire Taylor Swift Midnights Album while traversing from the station to the Capeside,” the department quipped on Facebook.

State Representative Steve Xiarhos, a Barnstable Republican and former Yarmouth deputy police chief, also hailed the news.

“THANK YOU,” Xiarhos said Thursday via Facebook. “It’s been a long time coming, but today is the day lane restrictions have been removed on the Sagamore Bridge. I am grateful that bridge repairs were made in the best interest of the safety of everyone who uses the bridge (including many residents of the 5th Barnstable District). And, I appreciate and commend the efforts of everyone who took part in making these repairs, which were completed ahead of schedule.”

The lawmaker stressed, however, that the repairs speak to a larger issue.

“Sagamore and Bourne Bridges are outdated and need to be replaced, not just repaired,” Xiarhos wrote. “These bridges are a critical transportation link for Cape Cod. Our economy and our way of life here on Cape Cod depend upon having bridges that are safe to use, reliable and effective to accommodate traffic, and that serve the purposes of an ever-modernizing transportation network. We can’t keep slapping band-aids on these bridges and expecting them to be adequate for years to come.”

In January, the federal government rejected an application from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Corps, which owns and maintains the bridges, for $1.88 billion to replace them. The setback followed an earlier disappointment, when the project failed to win federal grant money in September.

The January request, which would have paid for half the total project, was beaten out by large bridge projects in Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, and California. The Cape project must wait for funding at least until next year when more grants for large bridge projects will be announced under the massive federal infrastructure bill approved in 2021.

