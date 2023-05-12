Sununu signals support for legalizing marijuana ‘the right way’ after latest N.H. bill defeated

“Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable. To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful,” Sununu said. “That is why, with the right policy and framework in place, I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the State of N.H. in the drivers seat, focusing on harm reduction — not profits.”

In a statement , Sununu acknowledged that every other state in New England has legalized recreational pot. Although he has historically expressed reticence about New Hampshire following the lead of its neighbors, he announced Friday that he’s willing to sign a future bill to legalize marijuana, but it must follow a model that gives the state control of distribution and access.

The day after the New Hampshire Senate again rejected a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana, Governor Chris Sununu said the defeated measure “was not the right path for our state.”

Sununu is calling for a marijuana legalization model that resembles the way the New Hampshire Liquor Commission already controls alcohol sales in the state. By having the government handle marketing, sales, and distribution, the state helps to keep harmful substances away from kids, he said.

“The state would not impose any taxes, and should control all messaging, avoiding billboards, commercials, and digital ads that bombard kids on a daily basis,” he said.

The state-run model has its skeptics, even among those who favor legalization.

Greg Moore, director of Americans for Prosperity in New Hampshire, said it looks like Sununu recognizes that legalization is inevitable and wants to participate in that policymaking.

“That said, there are a number of significant challenges with proceeding down the state store model that could seriously undermine the ability to have a functional marketplace,” Moore told the Globe.

The AFP of New Hampshire, a conservative and libertarian political advocacy group, backed the recently defeated cannabis legalization bill as part of a broad and ideologically diverse coalition that also included the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.

Sununu vowed to veto any future bill that excludes provisions outlined in his preferred approach.

“I am supportive of legalizing marijuana in the right way — with this legislature — rather than risk a poorly thought out framework that inevitably could pass under future governors or legislatures,” he said.

Even setting aside those who may disagree with Sununu’s preferred path to marijuana legalization, there are state senators who continue to oppose legalization in principle, citing fears about its impact on children.

“Recreationalizing marijuana at this critical juncture would send a confusing message, potentially exacerbating the already perilous drug landscape and placing more lives at risk,” Senate President Jeb Bradley, a Republican and friend of Sununu’s, said in a statement Thursday. “Now is not the appropriate time to divert our attention away from addressing the pressing challenges posed by the drug crisis.”













