After Trump’s CNN town hall, Sununu slams former president as ‘three-time loser’

During the live event on Wednesday, Trump used the primetime platform to lie about the 2020 election results, describe Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol attack, as a “beautiful day,” and mock writer E. Jean Carroll one day after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her .

After Donald Trump took the stage at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire this week to repeat lie after lie, the state’s Republican governor Chris Sununu appeared on the network to slam the former president as a “three-time loser going on to be a four-time loser” who is hurting the party’s electoral chances.

Hours after the event on Wednesday night, Sununu appeared on CNN to criticize Trump and voice concerns about his affect on Republicans’ performances in local and state races across the country.

“He is a loser … and as a four-time winning Republican, I’m tired of losing,” Sununu told Anderson Cooper.

In the 2020 and 2022 elections, “we got our clock cleaned because of his leadership and his message isn’t getting it done,” Sununu said of Trump.

“I supported him in 2016, I supported him in 2020. But he’s a three-time loser going on to be a four-time loser, and it’s not just him I’m worried about. I’m worried about the US Senate races. I’m worried about the governorships. I’m worried about the ballot that he affects up and down the ticket,” he continued.

And in another appearance on CNN on Thursday, Sununu said Trump’s performance was “weak,” “kind of wimpy,” and “didn’t have a lot of conviction.”

“He was kind of angry, bitter, and overly defensive,” Sununu said. “That’s not leadership.”

As Sununu mulls entering the race for the White House himself, the popular governor has become a vocal critic of Trump, repeating just weeks ago similar refrains about the former president, who in November launched another presidential campaign.

“Everyone’s tired of the drama — Republicans and Democrats,” Sununu said. “Everyone’s just tired of the drama. They want leaders that actually get stuff done, and I think that’s the opportunity that Republicans will be able to show. And at the end of the day, whether you support the former president or not, he can’t win in November of ‘24, the math does not work out any which way.”

He added that he’ll decide whether he’s going to run “in the next month or so.”

“My family’s behind it,” he said. “We see a clear path to doing this and being successful and victorious.

In addition to Trump, a handful of Republicans have announced their presidential candidacies, including Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Larry Elder.

In the aftermath of Wednesday night’s town hall, CNN faced sharp blowback for giving Trump an hour-long, unfiltered, televised forum to air his grievances and spread lies. Several media analysts and figures — including some within the network — said the event was irresponsible and damaging, while the network’s new chairman defended the move.

