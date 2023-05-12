Amid outcry, Superintendent of Minuteman Technical placed on administrative leave

“We are committed to ensuring that all parties involved receive a fair, thorough, and unbiased examination of the facts,” she said. “As this is a personnel issue, we will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

The School Committee said it has retained independent legal counsel to investigate allegations against Superintendent Kathleen Dawson, who recently received a unanimous vote of no confidence from the Minuteman Faculty Association, said Pam Nourse, chairperson of the committee.

The superintendent of Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District in Lexington has been placed on administrative leave “pending an investigation into complaints received by the school committee,” the committee chairperson said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

In a lengthy statement, Dawson said the School Committee had received “complaints about my interactions with students and staff and concerns about working conditions from the Teachers Union.”

Kathleen Dawson, superintendent-director of the Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District.

“I look forward to working with the investigator assigned, as I have always put the interests of students first and I have not intentionally engaged in any misconduct,” she said.

The School Committee met in executive session Thursday to discuss Dawson’s status. The board said it will appoint an acting superintendent-director in the coming days.

Tensions have run high recently at the public technical high school, whose member towns include Acton, Arlington, Bolton, Concord, Dover, Lancaster, Lexington, Needham, and Stow. Many staff, students, and parents say they have lost faith in Dawson, who has served in the position for less than 11 months, citing poor leadership and an inability to collaborate.

Dawson said the complaints against her followed her decision not to extend the contract of the school’s principal, George Clement. That included criticism levied at her for “line dancing with students last fall at a school dance” and allegations that she has touched students and staff “inappropriately,” such as reaching out “to touch an arm or shoulder,” she said.

Advertisement

But she called those gestures “natural” to her and said “nothing more was intended.”

“These days, this is a charge loaded with negative implications but facts, not implication or rumor and gossip, matter. I have never touched a student or staff member in a manner that was intended to be or could be construed to be of a sexual nature,” Dawson said. “I look forward to clearing my name of the innuendo and rumors motivated by adult concerns.”

On May 1, all 90 members of the faculty association cast a vote of no confidence in Dawson, Diane Dempsey, president of the association, said in an e-mail. The decision “should come as no surprise,” the association said in a statement. Dempsey said it was the first time the association had passed a vote of no confidence against a superintendent.

“Dawson has ignored the opinions, concerns, and recommendations of the educators and administrators who have dedicated their careers” to the district, the association said. “The lack of respect from the Superintendent started at the beginning of the academic year and has continued throughout the year, despite repeated efforts by staff to improve the working environment.”

Parents and students have been particularly angry over the fate of Clement, who has worked at the school since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In late April, senior Annie Brosnan, 18, started a “Save Mr. Clement” petition that has since received more than 1,500 signatures. She said students heard about two to three weeks ago that Clement’s contract would not be renewed, although they said there was not a formal announcement.

Advertisement

Brosnan said Clement strives to make personal connections with students and make them feel valued.

“He’s definitely well-liked by everyone,” said Brosnan, who lives in Arlington. “He connects with all the teachers, he connects with all the students, even parents. He’s really loved around our school.”

Seniors have been posting updates about the situation on Instagram, urging others to show support for Clement. On Monday, more than 100 students staged a walkout to demonstrate their loyalty.

Parents have also been frustrated by the situation and this week started their own campaign, calling on Dawson to resign or for the School Committee to remove her.

Courtney Hadly Zwirn, acting president of the Minuteman Parent Association, said in a statement on May 3 that there “have been multiple documented and observed instances of concerns” about Dawson’s leadership. She said Clement was told in April that his contract would not be renewed but there has still “been no official communication from the school district” about his status.

“Obviously this set of events has unleashed significant concern in the parent, student, and teacher community,” Zwirn said.

Sarah Montague, 60, a parent of a senior at the school, described Clement as “a beloved figure” who is “the heart and soul of the culture in this place.” Parents were outraged when they found out that his contract had not been renewed, she said.

Advertisement

Upon learning Dawson had been placed on administrative leave, she said she was elated.

“So many people told us this is so political,” Montague, of Arlington said. “People said this will never change, and we all said, ‘Yes it is.’ We’re not going to stop until it does.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.