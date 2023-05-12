Wu proposes new redistricting map to council with aim of keeping neighborhoods whole

“The result is a City Council district map that unifies communities of interest within districts and attempts as best as possible to reflect how residents experience the city in their daily lives,” the mayor wrote in a letter to councilors.

In submitting a new political map to the City Council, Wu said her goal is to have cohesive neighborhoods remain within a single council district, rather than split among seats as they were in the previous map.

Just days after a judge barred Boston from using newly drawn maps for City Council seats, Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday evening proposed an alternative in a bid to bring clarity and direction to a redistricting process that has sunk into confusion.

The political map drawn up by the City Council earlier this year after a bitter and protracted debate was challenged in federal court by a group of voters and civic associations. And this week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the city from the using the new districts, determining that the legal challenge had a chance of successfully proving race played too heavy a role in the redrawn lines.

Now, under the watchful eye of the court, the council will have to devise a new map that complies with a complex tangle of federal legal requirements. And the most potential for chaos and confusion comes in neighboring districts 3 and 4, which cover different parts of Dorchester, and whose boundaries were at particular issue in the federal lawsuit.

With council seats up for election this year, there is little room for another extended debate over the boundaries. In her letter Friday, Wu urged the council to take action on redistricting at its next meeting, asking councilors to settle on a new map by the end of May.

In a statement, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said, “I respect Mayor Wu’s leadership on this issue. However, I need to do my due diligence and carefully review the proposed map. With limited time, it’s critical that we all put politics aside for the people of Boston.”

Under the mayor’s plan, changes to the current district layout include placing all of Ward 16, which is a large swath of southern Dorchester, in District 3, including two precincts that are currently in neighboring District 4. District 4 would also trade some precincts along its southwestern border with District 5, which is anchored in Hyde Park. District 2, which is based in South Boston, would gain the Mass. and Cass area and the Polish Triangle bordering Dorchester, but it would lose a chunk of the South End. The Jamaica Plain-based District 6 would extend north farther into Mission Hill.

Wu’s map will likely come as a relief to places such as Adams Street in Adams Village, which has been a front in the ongoing redistricting battle. Wu’s proposal would keep the neighborhood whole, in one council district, as opposed to the map that was rejected by a federal court earlier this week, where Adams Street would have been dividing line between two council districts.

The rejected map severed a cluster of majority-white, high-turnout precincts in the southern tip of Dorchester from District 3. That area includes many of the city’s most conservative voters, who would have been moved into neighboring District 4, which includes parts of Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale.

Adams Street would have been the dividing line between Districts 3 and 4. And it was decidedly unpopular among residents there.

“It’s terrible,” Jake McKinnon, a 65-year-old retired construction industry worker said of the rejected map on Friday morning. “It’s unacceptable. I don’t think we should get that jammed down our throats.”

Residents see Adams Village as one cohesive neighborhood, and many are angry at what they view as intransigence on the part of the council over redistricting.

“This is nonsense,” John K. O’Toole, a 59-year-old real estate agent and lifelong resident of the neighborhood, said Friday morning. “They’re doing it to one another. It’s a battle for power in the council. It doesn’t do anything for this neighborhood.”

Later in the day Friday, after seeing Wu’s proposal to keep the neighborhood intact, O’Toole said, “I think this is something we can all get behind.”

Earlier in the week, Spiro Vlastos, the 52-year-old owner of Joe Glynn Cleaners on Adams Street, said he didn’t understand the rationale of breaking Adams Village up among multiple council districts. For him, all the political jockeying over redistricting amounted to “just smoke and mirrors for votes.”

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said, flanked by rows of laundered clothes at the front of his shop.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday inside the bustling Greenhills Bakery, across from Vlastos’ shop on Adams Street, similar themes emerged.

“We were doing fine. Why would you change what was already working?” asked Pat Dennehy, a 75-year-old who has lived in the neighborhood her whole life.

Sipping a large coffee with extra cream and no sugar, Maureen Feeney, a former city clerk and city councilor who represented District 3 for years, explained why she became a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the council’s redistricting map.

“You wouldn’t go in and cut Chinatown in half. You wouldn’t do it to the North End,” she said.

Feeney hopes the council will simplify the map drawing this time, and called for the councilors to focus on the future, not on past clashes over redistricting, as that will only trigger frustration and bitterness.

“I just hope as they reconvene to reconsider this they realize the impact they’re having on people’s lives,” said the 75-year-old who has lived in the neighborhood since she was 18. “It doesn’t need to be rocket science.”

For the time being, the political future of this corner of Boston is not yet a done deal. While Wu submitted her map to the council, which has made headlines for its nasty and personal divisiveness in recent months, it must still approve her map or another one.

Councilor Michael Flaherty, who represents the entire city, on Friday said he looked forward to reviewing Wu’s map.

“The mayor knows the city and its neighborhoods and she has an objective lens,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Wu said that she was moving to relax candidate filing deadlines, and told the body it had until May 30 to approve the new map for this fall’s municipal contest.

Wu wants the council to take action on redistricting at its Wednesday meeting so there can be time for “sufficient review and potential rejection or amendments before the May 30 deadline.”

After all, without a clear picture of the council district boundaries that will be in place come November, some candidates may be unsure which district they will even live in and thus would seek to represent, or the exact contours and make-up of their prospective City Council district.

Pat O’Brien, one of several candidates who have said they intend to run for the District 3 seat being vacated by Frank Baker, said he hopes the council brings openness, transparency, and swift action to the redistricting process, and that the city’s neighborhood’s are heard. He acknowledged that much was in flux as of Friday morning.

“I don’t know what I’m running for now,” he joked on Adams Street, “but I’m running.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.