Virginia police shoot, kill man during parking lot struggle

Davis said the man, who was outside of the U-Haul at the gas station, shoved the officer into the open front door of his marked police SUV and began "violently assaulting" him.

The incident, which occurred just after 4 p.m., began when a Fairfax County police officer went to a Citgo gas station in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway to investigate a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck, Police Chief Kevin Davis said. The officer, he said, confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from Richmond several days ago and made contact with the man believed to have been driving it.

Fairfax County police shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon in a chaotic confrontation that was caught on video in a parking lot along Route 1, officials said.

An apparent video of the encounter posted on Twitter by Killmoenetwork, which tracks public safety incidents in the D.C. region, shows what appears to be an officer and someone else struggling in the front seat of a marked Fairfax County police SUV at the gas station. The cruiser then goes in reverse, crashing into a car parked in a neighboring McDonald's parking lot, the video shows.

Davis said that as that was occurring, the officer was on his police radio, saying he was being attacked and the man had the officer's gun. Body-camera footage shows the man was on top of the officer, who was draped face down across the front seat and "fighting for his life," Davis said. That officer, he said, did not fire his gun.

"This scene was highly unusual, and I've been on a lot of these scenes," Davis said. "I've never quite seen something like this."

Davis said more police soon arrived. One uniformed officer, he said, fired several rounds, and another officer, a 24-year veteran, pulled the man off the officer in the police SUV. That officer, he said, then fired his own weapon, striking the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

On the video posted by Killmoenetwork, what sounds like more than a dozen gunshots can be heard as the man and the officer are apparently still struggling in the crashed police SUV at the McDonald's. Three officers approach, guns pointed at the SUV. One of them reaches into the driver's side and appears to pull out a person, who spills onto the ground. Three more apparent shots can then be heard.

In a separate video posted by WUSA9, officers can be seen around someone - it is not clear who - staggering away from the police vehicle.

In 2022, the Fairfax County Police Department recorded six officer-involved shootings - a term that refers to any case where an officer discharges a firearm at a person or occupied vehicle, county data shows. The last time there were six officer-involved shootings in the county was in 2008.

In February, Fairfax police shot and killed an unarmed Black man outside of Tysons Corner Center in a case that sparked demonstrations and prompted officials to fire the sergeant who fired the fatal shots. The Fairfax County prosecutor recently petitioned a judge to convene a special grand jury to investigate that case, after a regular grand jury declined to indict the sergeant.