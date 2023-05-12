Santos stands accused of being a petty con artist

Sure, the public knew months ago — shortly after the election of Republican Representative George Santos of New York — that he was a serial liar (and, for good measure, an alleged puppy thief ). He lied about his education, his religious heritage, his employers, and even his athletic prowess — claiming to have played on a championship volleyball team at Baruch College, which he did not even attend.

The lies politicians tell have become all too commonplace, too often given little more than a shrug of the shoulders by voters numbed to their consequences. But some lies aren’t just failures in truth-telling, they’re crimes — crimes punishable in court.

But the con artist who made it into the halls of Congress is now more than the butt of late-night TV jokes. Santos is the subject of a 13-count federal indictment that includes allegations of campaign finance fraud, lying to Congress on his financial disclosure statements, and fraudulently collecting pandemic-era unemployment while earning a six-figure salary. And that is no laughing matter.

The indictment accuses Santos of duping potential campaign donors into contributing to a phony independent political action committee and then transferring the funds to his bank accounts so they could be used for “personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.”

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a prepared statement. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

Santos’ response was to call the whole thing “a witch hunt.” Sound familiar?

Presumably if repeatedly lying could work for a former president, well, why not a first-term member of the House?

But then it wasn’t a particularly good week for Donald Trump either. He now has been judged legally liable for both sexually abusing and defaming New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million by the court. The federal jury of six men and three women believed Carroll’s account of an unwanted encounter in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, despite Trump’s insistence that he didn’t know Carroll (photographic evidence notwithstanding) and his repeated insistence that she was “a wack job.” Undeterred by the jury verdict, Trump doubled down during his CNN Town Meeting Wednesday night, continuing the name-calling and the denial.

Then there were his lies about the 2020 election being “rigged” and about the Jan. 6 insurrection — “a beautiful day,” Trump called it. As for those boxes of classified documents removed from the White House, well, Trump continued to insist, “I was there and I took what I took and it gets declassified,” he said, referencing some magical declassification power he wrongly attributes to departing presidents.

He did, however, hedge when asked if he showed the documents to others — apparently something the Justice Department has been inquiring about as part of its ongoing investigation.

The lies of George Santos, many of them trivial, some of them not so much, do pale by comparison to the depth and scope of those perpetrated by Trump. Still, they remain a stain on the Republican Party and an embarrassment to the US House. For example, how does House Speaker Kevin McCarthy feel about Santos voting on the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act, aimed at rooting out the same kind of fraud Santos is accused of committing?

A handful of Republicans — most of them from New York — have already called for his resignation. McCarthy, desperate to hold onto his slim GOP majority, has not. The federal investigation is ongoing. And it’s likely that New York voters will have their say on his future long before a federal trial could make his presence in the House even more untenable than it is today.

But the embarrassment of putting up with a petty con artist like Santos is nothing compared to a party that would continue to rest its presidential hopes on a major league liar whose legal future includes no fewer than three pending investigations. Wednesday night, America once again heard the real Donald Trump, repeating the same old lies — often to cheers from an audience of fans.

Surely for some the act is getting tired. It shouldn’t take yet another indictment — or two — to bring the Republican Party to its senses, but likely it will.

