Curb sport betting ads. They’ve become a scourge of the airways.

At best, radio and television commercials are annoying but presumably the price we pay to hear and watch things we find interesting or entertaining. So we endure the mind-numbing drivel about designer drugs, auto and home insurance, weight loss magic, cars and trucks, and much, much more. Some people are adept at avoiding these unwanted sales pitches while many of us adopt a grimace-and-bear-it approach. However, during the past several months the people of the Commonwealth have been besieged by a commercial invasion that we cannot, and should not, ignore. You got it: sports betting.

It seemed altogether reasonable that Massachusetts should join its New England neighbors and allow betting on sports to occur — and to use the profits from this enterprise in good and constructive ways — even though we knew the risks associated with gambling, both societally and personally. However, I’m not sure any of us was prepared for the onslaught of commercials enticing us to participate, each of them dangling special offers that suggested that even our losses would be covered by sign-on incentives. The mention of a gambling addiction hotline mostly gets lost in the noise.