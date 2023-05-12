The verdict is in, yet again, on Trump

When Trump told us who he was, we believed him, too.

Re “Trump found liable for sexual abuse, defamation” (Page A1, May 10): In response to the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Donald Trump and the backlash she has received throughout the trial, we want to say to her: We believe you.

E. Jean Carroll’s case should give new hope to survivors. But challenges remain.

Instead of asking questions such as, “Why did Carroll take so long to come forward?” we should ask, “Why do so many survivors choose not to report?” Watching this trial, the answer was clear.

We heard the “Access Hollywood” recording in which Trump says that he just kisses women and grabs them by the genitals. A total of 26 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump. Many of those accounts are strikingly similar. Despite this, Carroll was still asked why she did not scream or behave in a multitude of other ways deemed appropriate following a harrowing experience. Trump’s misogynistic responses to the allegations — noting that the women are unattractive or not his type or implying that they somehow deserved the treatment — have been as disgusting as they are predictable.

Carroll described herself as “a member of the silent generation,” but even today, only about one-third of women report to law enforcement. One in four women in the United States are likely to experience a completed or attempted rape in their lifetime, yet according to FBI data, there were about 2,000 reported rapes in Massachusetts in 2021, or less than 1 percent of women in the state. How many victims are paralyzed in silence after being raped?

This verdict should give new hope to survivors everywhere. It may indicate a slight shift in our culture that should inspire us all to believe survivors when they come forward.

Stacy Malone

Executive director

Victim Rights Law Center

Boston





This, ladies and gentlemen, is your GOP front-runner

Multiple articles about former president Donald Trump’s conviction on sexual abuse charges were issued this week. Most of the ones I saw mentioned that this conviction probably will not affect his ability to secure the Republican nomination for president.

WHY NOT?

What has become of this nation? What has become, especially, of the Republican Party?

Nelson Hammer

Wellesley





A longstanding pattern of untrustworthy behavior

Scot Lehigh’s column “Trump supporters cling blindly to his refuted big lie” really jumped out at me (Opinion, May 10).

Just a few days earlier, I found a few Newsweeks from 33 years ago (I guess I saved them for the stories of Iraq invading Kuwait).

As I flipped through them, this little quote on Page 47 in the issue dated Aug. 27, 1990, stood out, proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same: “ ‘Donald is a believer in the big-lie theory,’ Vanity Fair quotes his lawyer as saying. ‘If you say something again and again, people will believe you.’ ”

This is from a third of a century ago.

Martha M. Bergeron

Lynn