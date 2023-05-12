Our gun violence cycle — shock, grief, fear, repeat

Wherever I am, I check for the nearest exits. I scope out places I can hide or dive under in case I can’t make it to a door. My phone, which used to be turned off and buried in my bag, now stays in my pocket when I’m out just in case I need to call for help or send a goodbye to loved ones.

If you live in America, you know why.

By now, we’ve all heard the devastating statistics — there have been more mass shootings nationwide than days so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. During a reported neo-Nazi’s rampage at a suburban Dallas outlet mall last Saturday, eight people died and several others were wounded, some of them critically.

A six-year old remains hospitalized without his parents at his bedside – his mother, father, and 3-year-old brother all perished. Two sisters were remembered by their elementary school principal as “rays of sunshine”; their mother is in critical condition. Arrangements are being made to return the body of a young woman to her family in India. She was shopping for a birthday outfit at the mall when she was killed.

Visitors hug near a makeshift memorial near the site of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty

“There is genuine apprehension among many Indian parents about sending their children to study in the US” because of gun violence, a Times of India story on Aishwarya Thatikonda’s death reported. Families are now considering “alternate options like Canada and Australia, seen as being much safer.”

That’s because nowhere — and no one — in this nation is safe from an epidemic that’s as insidious as it should be preventable.

This month marks one year since a white supremacist killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket and another mass shooter murdered 21 people, including 19 children,at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a Texas Monthly article about a Uvalde couple who lost their daughter, Skip Hollandsworth wrote something that still gives me chills: “There are now so many shootings that the math means we are, each of us, getting closer to that outer ring of victims, the ones who know the ones who loved the ones who died.”

After the Texas tragedy, President Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims. It’s at least the sixth time during his presidency that Biden has issued this order after a mass shooting. This is how Republicans, who’ve moved from empty thoughts and prayers to mostly silence on gun violence, have forced us to live. We are a nation trapped in a cycle of grief, fear, flags lowered for the dead, and ever lower expectations that anything will change for the living.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.