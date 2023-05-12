Give war a chance

The horrible, apparently unstoppable Russia-Ukraine war has now dragged out for more than a year. The death toll alone is horrific: Russia may have lost over 35,500 to 43,000 soldiers since the war began, Ukraine perhaps half that number, according to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Those numbers already equal total American fatalities during the eight-year-long Vietnam War (58,220).

In wartime, the platitudes fly: We are fighting for freedom, “they” are fighting for tyranny. The slaughter is terrible — if only “they” would stop. They commit war crimes, “we” don’t, and so on.

Maybe it’s time to ask the classic question, cui bono? Who is the Russia-Ukraine war good for? Not so great for economically crippled Russia or bombed-out Ukraine, obviously. But the war has proved beneficial to one deeply involved third party, the United States.

Consider the facts. The US armed forces have suffered no reported casualties in a protracted, high-tech battle against the Russian army, long viewed by US military strategists as the expected enemy in a European land war. We can’t help but celebrate the ruinous losses of equipment and materiel suffered by Russia. They are significantly weakened as a potential opponent.

Less talked about is the extraordinary, essentially free, intelligence bonanza available to American and allied militaries and spy agencies. Russian army logistics, battle tactics, and morale problems are on full public display. The Defense Department can field-test the latest version of the Patriot anti-missile system all it wants, but now it’s being used in a real war, against a real adversary with similar investments in military technology. The value: priceless.

I apologize for having made this point before, but … can anyone disagree that we are desperately in love with the arms business? A seemingly endless State Department inventory of the $35.7 billion worth of “security assistance” provided to Ukraine since the Russian invasion includes 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, ad infinitum.

Sure, betting on sports is fun, but if you want a sure thing, you would have been smart to load up on Raytheon (Stinger, Javelin) and Lockheed Martin (HIMARS) when Russia invaded Ukraine. To put it gently, these companies don’t lose in overtime. They are always in the game.

More benefits: Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he would weaken the NATO military alliance surrounding his country, he has strengthened it. Finland, on Russia’s northern border, just joined NATO and nearby Sweden is eager to get in.

Putin’s international standing is, shall we say, compromised by the International Criminal Court’s recent finding that his deportation of children from Ukraine is a war crime. Were he to visit France or Germany, Putin might face arrest. In theory he could visit the United States, which is not part of the ICC system.

“We” don’t do war crimes, yet that is exactly how Air Force general Curtis LeMay characterized his own merciless firebombings of Japanese population centers during World War II. “LeMay said if we’d lost the war, we’d all have been prosecuted as war criminals,” his onetime boss, former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara told filmmaker Errol Morris. “And I think he’s right. . . . LeMay recognized that what he was doing would be thought immoral if his side had lost. But what makes it immoral if you lose and not immoral if you win?”

Do we love this war so much that we don’t want to see it end? This is a delicate question, because the United States generally defers to Ukraine’s stated goal of recapturing territories illegally seized by Russia, including Crimea. When China put forward a Ukraine peace plan in February, US officials were “scoffing,” according to Politico. Now they have changed their tune: “In principle, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told The Washington Post earlier this month.

If there is a serious US peace plan with incentives to bring both sides to the bargaining table, we haven’t seen it. For now, US policy remains the same: Give war a chance.

