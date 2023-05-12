David Pastrnak of the Bruins named finalist for NHL’s Hart Trophy

David Pastrnak’s 61-goal season earned him a spot among the three finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award.

Pastrnak, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk were the top three vote-getters after members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots at the conclusion of the regular season. The winner will be announced as part of the NHL Awards on June 26 in Nashville.

Both he and McDavid, along with San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, were already announced as finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award — essentially the MVP as voted by their fellow players.