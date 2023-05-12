David Pastrnak of the Bruins named finalist for NHL’s Hart Trophy

David Pastrnak’s 61-goal season earned him a spot among the three finalists for the Hart Trophy, the NHL’s most valuable player award.
Pastrnak, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk were the top three vote-getters after members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots at the conclusion of the regular season. The winner will be announced as part of the NHL Awards on June 26 in Nashville.
Both he and McDavid, along with San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, were already announced as finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award — essentially the MVP as voted by their fellow players.
Pastrnak, 26, had a career year in 2022-23, leading the Presidents’ Trophy winners in goals, assists (52), points (113), power-play goals (18), and power-play points (37). He was the league’s best in even-strength goals (43), game-winning goals (13), overtime goals (4), and shots (407).
The production certainly helped the Bruins decide to extend Pastrnak, agreeing with him in March on an eight-year contract through the 2030-31 season with an annual salary cap hit of $11.25 million.
This is the first time both Pastrnak and Tkachuk — the All-Star Game MVP who submitted a 40-69—109 line in his first season with the Panthers — have been Hart Trophy finalists. McDavid, who led the league with career highs in both goals (64) and points (153), is a five-time finalist and two-time winner (2016-17, 2020-21).
Pastrnak joins Patrice Bergeron (Selke, best defensive forward), Linus Ullmark (Vezina, best goalie), and coach Jim Montgomery (Jack Adams) as Bruins award nominees following their 65-win regular season.