EMass boys’ volleyball: With a big assist to three Chelmsford wins, Victor Lam headlines Players of the Week

Carter Barbosa, New Bedford —– The setter reached 1,000 assists as a junior despite the Whalers dropping the match, 3-1, to BC High. He recorded 32 assists earlier in the week in a win over Barnstable.

Devon Buscema, Haverhill — The senior contributed 40 assists, 12 digs, and 2 aces as the Hillies unseated previously undefeated Lowell in five sets. He also compiled 53 assists in a five-set win over North Andover.

Victor Lam, Chelmsford — The senior racked up 130 assists across three wins over Haverhill, Lawrence, and Methuen.