EMass boys’ volleyball: With a big assist to three Chelmsford wins, Victor Lam headlines Players of the Week

Carter Barbosa, New Bedford —– The setter reached 1,000 assists as a junior despite the Whalers dropping the match, 3-1, to BC High. He recorded 32 assists earlier in the week in a win over Barnstable.
Devon Buscema, Haverhill — The senior contributed 40 assists, 12 digs, and 2 aces as the Hillies unseated previously undefeated Lowell in five sets. He also compiled 53 assists in a five-set win over North Andover.
Victor Lam, Chelmsford — The senior racked up 130 assists across three wins over Haverhill, Lawrence, and Methuen.
Tighe Lusk, St. John’s Prep — The junior rose for eight kills and six blocks as the Eagles shut out a strong Milford team, as well as a 10-kill, six-block performance in a win over BC High.
Advertisement
Franny McGonagle, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The sophomore recorded 15 kills and nine digs for the Pioneers in a five-set win over Newton North.
Simon Vardeh, Newton North — The sophomore notched 21 kills as the Tigers earned a huge 3-1 win at Natick.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.