Former Bruins forward Anton Blidh collapses during AHL playoff game, returns after intermission

Blidh, playing for Hartford, took what seemed to be a minor hit from Hershey’s Logan Day in the first period and skated back to the bench hunched over. But after he reached the bench area, Blidh appeared to collapse. Both benches yelled to get the attention of officials, and pause the game.

Former Bruins forward Anton Blidh sustained a scare in Thursday’s AHL playoff game between Hartford and Hershey.

Blidh was helped to the locker room, and officials decided to end the first period at the 2:39 mark, starting intermission.

Blidh reappeared on the bench at the start of the second period, and the team announced “Blidh received medical attention for a non-life threatening upper body injury out of an abundance of caution.”

A 2013 draft pick of the Bruins, the Swede played in 70 NHL games over six years with that organization.

