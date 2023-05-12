James Paxton offers a glimpse of hope for the Red Sox rotation

It had been 766 days since the lefthander stepped on a big league mound in a game on April 6, 2021, an outing that lasted just 21 pitches before he walked off the field with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2021 season with the Mariners, and he endured enough setbacks in his recovery as a Red Sox in 2022 that he proved unable to pitch at all last year.

From the time that he arrived at Fenway Park, almost exactly four hours before his scheduled first pitch, Friday marked a landmark in the career of James Paxton.

And so, the mere fact that he took the mound — more than 17 months after he signed a one-year, $6 million deal in November 2021 that included a player option for the 2023 season — represented a watershed moment.

“Honestly, it kind of felt like my debut all over again after being so long,” said Paxton. “All those emotions — you’re nervous, you’re excited, all that.”

The excitement only built for the Red Sox once he took the mound. Though he was credited with a no-decision in an eventual 8-6 loss to the Cardinals, Paxton’s performance proved eye-opening for a team whose surprisingly strong early season start will require substantial improvement from its rotation if the Red Sox are to remain in the postseason hunt.

Over five innings, the 34-year-old allowed just the two runs on four hits (two each for reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and star third baseman Nolan Arenado, and none for any other Cardinals), walking one and striking out nine. He gained steam as the outing progressed, striking out the side in the fourth — all looking at fastballs — as part of an outing-ending run of six strikeouts in a seven-batter sequence.

“He looked like the guy that was pitching with Seattle a while ago,” said manager Alex Cora, referencing Paxton’s peak from 2017-19 when he posted a 30.1 percent strikeout rate that ranked seventh among all big league starters. “The fastball was playing, the breaking ball got better throughout the outing, the cutter — he dotted a few of those. He was in control.”

Paxton’s first pitch of the game hummed at 94 miles per hour, and his fifth crossed the corner at 97 to strike out leadoff man Tommy Edman looking. Though Paxton hit a speed bump later in the first when Goldschmidt singled and Arenado sent a 96-m.p.h. heater screaming into the Monster Seats for a two-out, two-run homer, he was dominant over the remainder of his night.

Paxton’s fastball was electric, registering 94-98 m.p.h. and averaging 96.3. Only two other lefthanded starters in the big leagues this year — Rays ace Shane McClanahan (7-0, 1.76 ERA) and the Marlins’ Jesús Luzardo (3-2, 3.38 ERA) — have featured such a high-octane four-seamer. The 10 swings-and-misses Paxton elicited on four-seamers were the most by any Sox starter in a game this season.

As the outing progressed, Paxton showed increasing feel for his curveball, which he threw 14 times, 10 for strikes, including a strikeout of Goldschmidt on his final pitch. He also showed flashes of promise with his cutter toward the end of the outing.

“I felt like myself out there,” said Paxton, who beamed about the adrenaline rush of pitching back in a big league ballpark at full capacity.

Indeed, Paxton came off the field after the fifth — at a time when the game was tied, 2-2 — prepared to return for the sixth. But Cora told the lefthander that his 87 pitches had been enough, then embraced the starter. Other members of the Sox quickly followed suit.

“Watching him pitch today gave me goosebumps,” said closer Kenley Jansen. “The first thing I did was give him a hug and tell him welcome back. He’s going to be a huge part of us.”

There’s still plenty of unknown with Paxton. It remains to be seen if the top-end fastball that he featured Friday will be a constant. But for a Red Sox rotation that entered the night with the third worst rotation ERA in the big leagues (6.01), and without minor league reinforcements on the horizon, Paxton’s performance was tantalizing.

If anything close to his peak self, Paxton is a pitcher with a chance to raise the team’s ceiling. The Sox recognize that, and are prepared to bump a starter out of the rotation.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talked in the offseason about the Sox’ quest to find a starter who the team could comfortably slot into a postseason rotation. On Friday, Paxton took a first step toward looking like such a player.

“He’s here for the long run, not one start,” said Cora. “We’ll take care of him. If we do that, he can take care of us in the long run.”

For his part, Paxton is elated that he can now transition from a long-awaited return to the big leagues to preparation for a start under more normal conditions next week. He’s slated to start Friday in San Diego, a prospect Paxton can relish after having erased some of the career uncertainty that had defined his last two years.

In that sense, as much as Friday’s outing against the Cardinals represented a milestone, Paxton is hopeful it was only a beginning.

“I can’t wait to do it again,” he said.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.