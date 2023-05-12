Max Scherzer on schedule for next week after neck spasms

“That was encouraging,” manager Buck Showalter said. “The earliest he would pitch is Sunday. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He had a pretty extensive work day, which is something he hasn’t been able to do. I could just tell by his face he’s upbeat about it.”

Scherzer, who was scratched from his start Tuesday against Cincinnati because of neck spasms, threw about 30 pitches before the opener of a four-game series against one of his former teams.

New York Mets righthander Max Scherzer is expected to start Sunday or Monday against the Washington Nationals after throwing a bullpen session Friday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched only once since a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s prohibition on sticky substances during an April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer yielded six runs in 3⅓ innings against Detroit on May 3 and is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts.

The 38-year-old Scherzer said he has experienced neck spasms throughout his career and has regularly done neck exercises as a preventative measure.

Tampa loses another starter

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain, one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the New York Yankees.

Rasmussen is hopeful he can avoid a third Tommy John surgery. He is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts this season, helping the Rays roll to the best record in baseball.

The righthander allowed only two hits and walked none Thursday night in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees. But he felt some nerve discomfort in his right forearm while pitching to the last batter he faced, Gleyber Torres.

Rasmussen’s final four pitches were two cut fastballs in the mid-80s (miles per hour) and two sweepers clocked at 79 m.p.h., which worried manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder after Rasmussen regularly threw mid-90s fastballs all night.

An MRI revealed the flexor strain, though Rasmussen’s ulnar collateral ligament appeared intact. Cash said Rasmussen is expected to visit Texas Rangers head physician Dr. Keith Meister next week.

Rasmussen underwent Tommy John surgery at Oregon State in 2016 and then again in 2017, shortly after he was drafted by the Rays and a physical revealed the UCL had torn again. He is the fourth Rays pitcher on the injured list with an elbow issue. Shane Baz and Andrew Kittredge are both recovering from Tommy John surgery last year, and Jeffrey Springs had the elbow operation late last month.

Senzatela avoids surgery, but out two months

Colorado Rockies righthander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, though he avoided the fate of fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.

“The news is favorable, considering,” Rockies manager Bud Black said before Colorado faced Philadelphia. “In these cases you always sort of expect the worst. But this is actually OK.”

Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis.

Earlier this month, Colorado lost Márquez to a torn UCL. Black said Senzatela wouldn’t pick up a ball for at least three weeks.

“He should be able to pitch again this year,” Black said.

Yoan Moncada back batting cleanup with White Sox

The struggling Chicago White Sox got a boost to their lineup, with Yoán Moncada returning from a rehabilitation assignment and batting fourth against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The third baseman had been sidelined since April 9 because of lower back soreness. He was off to a strong start with a .308 average, two homers, and five RBIs in his first nine games.

“Right now, I feel much better,” the switch-hitting Moncada said. “I think for now, I just have to keep getting treatment and doing my exercises to feel as good as I can.”

Astros star Jose Altuve is moving a step closer to returning from a broken right thumb, set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

The eight-time All-Star and 2017 AL MVP broke his thumb when he was hit by a pitch playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He had surgery March 22, and general manager Dana Brown said after the operation he’d be out at least eight weeks.

This is the longest Altuve has been sidelined. He batted .300 with 103 runs, 28 homers, and 18 steals for the World Series champions last season. Mauricio Dubón has played well in his absence, with a .287 average entering Friday’s game.

Kansas City’s Perez sits with blurry vision

Kansas City catcher and seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez was scratched from the Royals’ lineup against Milwaukee due to what manager Matt Quatraro described as “a little bit of blurry vision.” Quatraro said Perez already had received treatment from a specialist, and that “it’s just a matter of time until it resolves. It’s nothing long term or serious.” Perez had been in the original lineup as the designated hitter. Vinnie Pasquantino was set to fill that role instead . . . Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring before the team’s game against Minnesota. The injury occurred while Hoerner was running the bases Monday against St. Louis.

Nate Eovaldi on a career-best run

Nate Eovaldi set a career high with 12 strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 28⅔ innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics, 4-0, on Thursday night in manager Bruce Bochy’s return to Northern California. “I feel like I’ve really settled into my mechanics,” Eovaldi said. “I’m really confident, especially with our defense and offense. The offense has been able to throw up runs left and right, and it’s not just one or two. We’re able to squeeze out four or five, six, seven runs.” Marcus Semien homered against his former team in front of a crowd of 2,949 that was the second-smallest of the season at the Oakland Coliseum. Eovaldi (5-2) put together his third consecutive masterful performance. The 2021 All-Star with the Red Sox pitched three-hit ball with one walk over 8⅔ innings to become the third pitcher in franchise history to post three consecutive starts of at least eight scoreless innings. Martín Pérez (2014) and Charlie Hough (1983) are the others. “I just think he found something and he’s sticking to it,” catcher Jonah Heim said. “He’s executing every single pitch he throws. He might make a mistake here or there, but he comes back. That’s what makes him special.” Eovaldi nearly had his second complete game shutout in three starts, but allowed a double to Esteury Ruiz and walked Ryan Noda before Bochy went to the bullpen . . . Giants rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, as San Francisco beat the Diamondbacks, 6-2, on Thursday night. Schmitt connected for a 443-foot home run into the second deck above the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in the second inning, and finished 4 for 4 with a run-scoring double. The 24-year-old Schmitt is 8 for 12 with two homers and four RBIs through three games. Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs, and four runs scored through his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.

