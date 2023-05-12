Methuen’s Drew Eason finds his multisport athletic talents transfer from football gridiron to volleyball court

But the junior still cherishes his practice time — on the boys’ volleyball team.

Methuen star quarterback Drew Eason is entrenched in a hectic spring football schedule. He’s lifting weights with his Ranger teammates at 5:30 a.m., getting in throwing sessions after school, and attending college camps on free days.

A Globe All-Scholastic quarterback, Methuen junior Drew Eason is also rising above foes on the volleyball court this spring.

Eason is a leader for the 9-6 Rangers, who are on track for their first winning season since 2016 and on the cusp of an automatic Division 1 state tournament bid. With its diverse roster of multi-sport talents, Methuen is battling in the middle of a competitive Merrimack Valley Conference.

“I’ve found that, overall, just playing multiple sports is so beneficial for you,” Eason said. “Not only do you gain so many relationships from meeting other people, but it just makes you a much better athlete as a person too.”

The 6-foot-2-inch QB has been in touch with several college football programs from around the region, including Boston College, UMass, UConn, and a host of schools from the Ivy League, Patriot League, Northeast Conference, and Colonial Athletic Association.

Meanwhile, Eason is also starring as an outside hitter on the court after making the All-MVC team as a sophomore. He’s even had college coaches inquire about pairing volleyball with football in college.

“ ‘He puts just as much work into that — watching film and making sure he’s ready — as he does on the football field.’ Methuen volleyball coach Matt Twomey, on Drew Eason's commitment to volleyball

“Honestly, volleyball is really a sport where I can be free and have fun, and not have so much pressure on me,” he said. “But also, I always like competing, so I think volleyball is a good mix of that.”

Eason joined the Ranger spikers as a freshman but contemplated switching to track and field. Then coach Matt Twomey asked him: When would he need to run 120 straight yards in a football game?

So Eason stuck with volleyball and rapidly improved. He credits the sport for making him more explosive and agile, traits that can translate to the gridiron.

“Obviously now with the quarterback position being more mobile and dual-threat nowadays, I think just [having] overall athleticism was key,” he said.

Metheun’s Drew Eason (right) and teammate James Levesque (left) celebrate after the clinching point in the Rangers three-set sweep of Billerica at Billerica High School. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Twomey and Eason are in constant communication about scheduling needs. But Twomey remains impressed by the commitment Eason shows to volleyball, even when football is his number one sport.

“He does a good job of making sure that he is ready to go when it comes to volleyball,” Twomey said. “He puts just as much work into that — watching film and making sure he’s ready — as he does on the football field.

Eason, also a basketball player, is bolstered by a squad of athletes from several disciplines. Standout middle hitter Josh Kiwanuka is a three-season football and basketball teammate. Powerful outside hitter James Levesque plays basketball. Setter Liam Doherty is an All-MVC cross-country runner. Libero Matt Kovacev will captain the boys’ golf team next fall.

The Metheun boys’ volleyball team, comprised of several multi-sport athletes, fist bumps in between sets against Merrimack Valley rival Billerica. “You can definitely see, everybody on our team is athletic in their own way, so we always try to develop those athletic abilities for everyone,” said libero Matt Kovacev. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“You can definitely see, everybody on our team is athletic in their own way, so we always try to develop those athletic abilities for everyone,” Kovacev said.

Kovacev, Eason, and Twomey agree that this year’s crowd of Rangers spectators is larger than ever, and while winning certainly helps, assembling these multi-sport stars has also brought in fans from other sports.

Twomey says his seventh-grade students have come to watch the Rangers play, and seeing them succeed is helping grow the game.

“When you get a kid that specializes in one sport, they live in relative obscurity,” he said. “With us, we have guys that are in multiple sports, so it definitely helps that notoriety of, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this guy’s doing it? Maybe I can do it.”

Set points

▪ O’Bryant had a slow start at the Rhody Invitational on Saturday, May 6, as the Tigers dropped their first matchup, but help was on the way.

Senior Ziyou Zhang, after passing his driver’s test, arrived ahead of the second matchup to help O’Bryant sweep its way through the rest of the round robin games, and then all the way to win the championship as the No. 8 seed. Zhang was named tournament MVP.

“He was huge when we won big games, takes the pressure off [classmate Jonathan] Narsjo,” said coach Paul Pitts-Dilley.

While Narsjo (named to the all-tournament team along with classmate Son Nguyen) often leads the team in kills, Zhang gives the team another threat for when opponents throw their front line at Narsjo. It was Zhang’s time to shine in Rhode Island, proving key as the Tigers took down Haverhill, Kingsway (NJ), Greater Latrobe (PA), and St. John’s Prep in the final.

“Great experience,” Pitts-Dilley said. “We were missing one or two guys but how the boys were able to step up, hopefully this is the kind of pressure we can keep up for the state tournament.”

▪ Four teams entered Monday, May 8 undefeated. Only two remain: No. 1 Needham (15-0) and Lowell Catholic (8-0).

No. 4 Lowell lost in five sets to Haverhill, and No. 7 Acton-Boxborough was stunned in three by Winchester.

The Red & Black played to five sets with top-10 programs Lexington and Newton North, but broke through with a big win when the Revolution came to town. Juniors Adam Lubomirski (34 assists) and Jamie Watt (13 kills, three aces) led the way, and seniors John Qi (nine kills) and Ellix Sandhu (eight kills) came up big too.

“I felt things were clicking in the right direction,” said coach John Fleming. “Just all facets of the game, we hit at a high rate, we served very tough, and then on the defensive side serve/receive, I thought we were very strong. We started to block as well. It was timely.”

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 3 Newton North at Westfield, 12:15 p.m. — Fresh off a huge win at Natick, the Tigers travel to face a strong Bombers squad which boasts a strong 13-2 record, with only losses to top-ranked Needham and a five-setter to Agawam.

Monday, No. 13 Cambridge at No. 2 North Quincy, 5:45 p.m. — The Falcons put together eight straight wins before falling in five sets to Acton-Boxborough, but the Raiders are having a fantastic season of their own.

Tuesday, No. 4 Natick at No. 1 Needham, 4 p.m. — The Rockets had a game plan that threw Natick off its game when the two teams met in April, but the Redhawks have had plenty of time to make adjustments.

Wednesday, Wayland at No. 13 Cambridge, 5:45 p.m. — The matchup is potentially a battle for second place in the strong Dual County League, but Cambridge has fared much better in nonleague play so far.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.