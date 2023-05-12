Nate Eovaldi fans career high 12 in third consecutive scoreless outing for Texas Rangers

Eovaldi (5-2) put together his third consecutive masterful performance to keep the AL West-leading Rangers rolling and sending the A’s to their fifth straight loss.

Marcus Semien homered against his former team in front of a crowd of 2,949 that was the second-smallest of the season at the Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Nate Eovaldi set a career high with 12 strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 28 innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics, 4-0, on Thursday night in manager Bruce Bochy’s return to Northern California.

An All-Star with the Red Sox in 2021 before signing with the Rangers last December, Eovaldi pitched three-hit ball with one walk over 8⅓ innings to become the third pitcher in franchise history to post three consecutive starts of at least eight scoreless innings. Martín Pérez (2014) and Charlie Hough (1983) are the others.

Eovaldi nearly had his second complete game shutout in three starts, but he allowed a leadoff double Esteury Ruiz to open the ninth then walked Ryan Noda before Bochy went to the bullpen. Will Smith retired two batters for his seventh save.

Against the worst team in baseball, that was more than enough as Bochy — who helped orchestrate three World Series championships across the Bay in San Francisco before stepping away following the 2019 season — looked on from the Texas dugout.

Semien’s home run, a solo shot in the sixth that was his seventh this season, gave the Rangers a jolt after they weren’t able to get much going against A’s rookie Luis Medina. Medina, who was making his second career start after being called up from the minors earlier in the day, was perfect through three innings and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth.

After Josh Jung’s leadoff single in the fifth, Medina threw a wild pitch and Jung advanced to second. Leody Taveras lined a 1-0 pitch to center for a 1-0 lead.

Robbie Grossman doubled and scored from third on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Pinch-hitter Sam Huff added an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Medina (0-2) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings for the A’s, who fell to 8-31. The rookie had three strikeouts with no walks.

Former A’s pitcher and 1971 AL Cy Young Award winner Vida Blue was honored during a brief pregame ceremony with a tribute on the video scoreboards and moment of silence. The 73-year-old Blue, a six-time All-Star, died May 6 due to complications from cancer.