NBA announces two possible start times for Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between Boston and Philadelphia

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 12, 2023, 53 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are headed for a Game 7 against Philadelphia on Sunday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The NBA announced Thursday night there were two potential start times for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers.

If a Game 7 is necessary for the Lakers-Warriors series — which Los Angeles currently leads, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in L.A. — Boston and Philadelphia will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m.

If the Lakers wrap up the series on Friday night, Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers will start Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia.

