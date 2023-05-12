NBA announces two possible start times for Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between Boston and Philadelphia

The NBA announced Thursday night there were two potential start times for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers.
If a Game 7 is necessary for the Lakers-Warriors series — which Los Angeles currently leads, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in L.A. — Boston and Philadelphia will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m.
If the Lakers wrap up the series on Friday night, Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers will start Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia.
