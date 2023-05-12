What time will Celtics-76ers Game 7 start? It all depends on who wins Lakers-Warriors Game 6.

There are two potential start times for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers.

If a Game 7 is necessary for the Lakers-Warriors series — Los Angeles leads, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in Los Angeles — Boston and Philadelphia will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m. A Lakers-Warriors Game 7 would begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

If the Lakers wrap up the series on Friday night, Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers will start Sunday at 3:30 p.m.