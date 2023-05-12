What time will Celtics-76ers Game 7 start? It all depends on who wins Lakers-Warriors Game 6.

There are two potential start times for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers.
If a Game 7 is necessary for the Lakers-Warriors series — Los Angeles leads, 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday night in Los Angeles — Boston and Philadelphia will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m. A Lakers-Warriors Game 7 would begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
If the Lakers wrap up the series on Friday night, Game 7 between the Celtics and Sixers will start Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Boston forced a Game 7 Thursday with a 95-86 win over Philadelphia. The winner will face the Knicks or Heat, who play Game 6 of their series on Friday. The Heat lead, 3-2.
The NBA also announced the schedules for the Eastern and Western Conference finals, with the Eastern Conference beginning on Wednesday and the Western Conference on Tuesday.
Here is the schedule for each series, and the NBA Finals.
Eastern Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat/Knicks, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat/Knicks, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Heat/Knicks vs. Celtics/76ers, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Heat/Knicks vs. Celtics/76ers, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat/Knicks, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 6: Heat/Knicks vs. Celtics/76ers, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 7: Celtics/76ers vs. Heat/Knicks, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers/Warriors, Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers/Warriors, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Lakers/Warriors vs. Nuggets, Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Lakers/Warriors vs. Nuggets, Monday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers/Warriors, Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 6: Lakers/Warriors vs. Nuggets, Friday, May 26, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 7: Nuggets vs. Lakers/Warriors, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA Finals schedule
The Celtics have the best regular-season record of teams remaining, which means if they advance to the NBA Finals, they’ll have home-court advantage.
The dates for the NBA Finals are already set:
Game 1: June 1, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 3: June 7, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: June 9, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 5: June 12, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 6: June 15, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 7: June 18, 8 p.m., ABC
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.