North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran highlights a masterful four-hit, complete-game shutout over Milford with a program-record 21 strikeouts

North Attleborough senior pitcher Kelly Colleran was dominant in the circle, setting a program record by recording 21 strikeouts in a masterful four-hit, complete-game shutout for the No. 10 Red Rocketeers (9-4) in a Hockomock League win over Milford on Friday.
Freshman Grace Forman clubbed a two-run home run in the win. Arianna McDavitt notched three hits and a run scored.
“With two strikes, she became a little more focused,” North Attleborough coach Bill Wallace said of Colleran. “She threw her drop well today. It was one of those Kelly moments.”
Colleran, a Boston University commit who has equaled the program strikeout record of 19 six times, broke the record, recording her sixth shutout of the season and scattering four hits, all to the right side of the field.
Advertisement
“It’s that third strike pitch that’s the killer pitch that she has,” said Wallace. “I don’t know if it’s anything different, or her focus, or hitting corners, but she has it.”
Colleran boasts a 0.32 ERA with a 9-3 record, allowing nine walks with an eye-popping 211 strikeouts in 84 ⅓ innings, good for two and a half punchouts per inning. “It’s crazy,” said Wallace. “It’s like video game stats.”
At the plate, Colleran owns a batting average north of .500 and has been walked 13 times, eight intentionally, including with the bases loaded and to begin a game.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.