North Attleborough’s Kelly Colleran highlights a masterful four-hit, complete-game shutout over Milford with a program-record 21 strikeouts

North Attleborough senior pitcher Kelly Colleran was dominant in the circle, setting a program record by recording 21 strikeouts in a masterful four-hit, complete-game shutout for the No. 10 Red Rocketeers (9-4) in a Hockomock League win over Milford on Friday.

Freshman Grace Forman clubbed a two-run home run in the win. Arianna McDavitt notched three hits and a run scored.

“With two strikes, she became a little more focused,” North Attleborough coach Bill Wallace said of Colleran. “She threw her drop well today. It was one of those Kelly moments.”