‘Room for one more?’ Tom Brady makes cameo appearance in Patriots’ schedule release video

As coverage of the NFL schedule release has grown over the years, teams have become increasingly creative and elaborate.
To reveal their 2023 slate of games, the Patriots created a video headlined by recently retired safety Devin McCourty.
In it, McCourty arrives at a house for retired Patriots legends. Cameo appearances include Andre Tippett, James White, Ivan Fears, Ernie Adams, Matthew Slater (the only non-retired player), and many others.
Along the way, viewers were presented with subtle schedule updates, outlining New England’s 2023 season.
Also included were numerous other Patriots-themed “Easter eggs,” including a mention of “SnapFace,” and team announcers Scott Zolak and Bob Socci brushing up on their German ahead of the Nov. 12 matchup against the Colts in Frankfurt.
And at the end, McCourty was greeted at the door by another newly retired former teammate: Tom Brady.
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
Julian Edelman, who was represented via text message on McCourty’s phone but didn’t make a direct appearance, humorously tweeted afterward, “Oh weird, my invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail.”
Other great schedule release videos
The Titans produced one of the best.
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
And as has become tradition, the Chargers made a fantastic version as well (including reference to Bill Belichick and Paul Pierce).
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
