‘Room for one more?’ Tom Brady makes cameo appearance in Patriots’ schedule release video

In it, McCourty arrives at a house for retired Patriots legends. Cameo appearances include Andre Tippett, James White, Ivan Fears, Ernie Adams, Matthew Slater (the only non-retired player), and many others.

To reveal their 2023 slate of games, the Patriots created a video headlined by recently retired safety Devin McCourty.

As coverage of the NFL schedule release has grown over the years, teams have become increasingly creative and elaborate.

Along the way, viewers were presented with subtle schedule updates, outlining New England’s 2023 season.

Also included were numerous other Patriots-themed “Easter eggs,” including a mention of “SnapFace,” and team announcers Scott Zolak and Bob Socci brushing up on their German ahead of the Nov. 12 matchup against the Colts in Frankfurt.

And at the end, McCourty was greeted at the door by another newly retired former teammate: Tom Brady.

Julian Edelman, who was represented via text message on McCourty’s phone but didn’t make a direct appearance, humorously tweeted afterward, “Oh weird, my invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail.”

Other great schedule release videos

The Titans produced one of the best.

And as has become tradition, the Chargers made a fantastic version as well (including reference to Bill Belichick and Paul Pierce).





