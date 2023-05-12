Patriots will face a suberb group of quarterbacks in 2023, and they’ll be outmanned in most of them

They play the reigning MVP and Super Bowl champion (Patrick Mahomes). The Super Bowl and MVP runner-up (Jalen Hurts). Two games each against Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. And several games against young gunslingers.

But it’s easy to understand their rationale. Have you seen the murderer’s row of quarterbacks the Patriots will face in 2023? Whew.

It was disappointing when the Patriots snubbed offense during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and used all three picks on defensive players.

Meanwhile, the Patriots still don’t know what they have in Mac Jones, other than a quarterback who has an average arm, isn’t much of a runner, and doesn’t have elite weapons. A recent ESPN ranking of QB depth charts had the Patriots at No. 28.

Of the Patriots’ 17 games, they will be at a clear quarterback disadvantage in 12 of them (assuming everyone stays healthy). Only five of their games will have an even QB battle, and the Patriots will have the QB advantage in just one game — at home against the Commanders and either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett.

A look at the matchups:

Clear disadvantage: 12 games

▪ Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (Week 15 at home): Mahomes is 2-2 career against the Patriots, but has won two straight — and those were against Tom Brady. The Chiefs have averaged 30.1 points per game since Mahomes took over in 2018. Jones is 0-9 career when the opposition scores at least 30 points, and 3-14 when the opponent scores 20-plus points.

▪Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (Week 1 at home): Last year’s breakout superstar will play the Patriots for the first time. The Patriots lost all four of their games against dual-threat quarterbacks last season (Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Allen twice).

▪Bills QB Josh Allen (Week 7 at home and Week 17 in Buffalo): He’s 6-1 against the Patriots the last three years, with five wins by multiple scores and the only loss coming in 50-m.p.h. winds. Allen plays his best at Gillette Stadium, with nine touchdowns, no interceptions, a 68 completion percentage, and 115.5 passer rating in his last three games.

Josh Allen has won six of his last seven games against the Patriots. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Week 18 at home and Week 3 in New Jersey): The Patriots have won 14 in a row and 22 of 24 against the Jets, but the Jets are their punching bag no more with Rodgers. He’s 2-1 against the Patriots, though Belichick has held Rodgers to 57 percent completion in the three games. The Patriots haven’t lost to the Jets at home since the 2011 playoffs and 2008 regular season, but those streaks are in jeopardy.

▪Chargers QB Justin Herbert (Week 13 at home): This comes with a caveat. Herbert is clearly a superior quarterback and one of the best in the game. But he plays for a dysfunctional Chargers team that didn’t maximize his first three seasons. And Belichick has owned Herbert in his brief career — Herbert is 0-2 against the Patriots (including a 45-0 loss), with just 216 passing yards per game, 2 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and a 52.8 passer rating. Herbert is also just 11-14 career on the road.

▪Broncos QB Russell Wilson (Week 16 in Denver): It’s tough to know whether Wilson’s dreadful 2022 season was due to him losing his skill or being a victim of a dysfunctional situation. But Wilson should be better this year with offensive guru Sean Payton calling the offense. And this will be Jones’s first game in Denver, which is always a tough road venue.

▪Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Week 4 in Dallas): He’s coming off a bit of a down season, but Prescott is right in his prime at 30 years old, had 37 touchdown passes just two seasons ago, and already outdueled Jones once, a 35-29 overtime win in 2021.

▪Giants QB Daniel Jones (Week 12 in New Jersey): He’s certainly a better quarterback with Brian Daboll calling the offense. Jones didn’t light it up with his arm, but he threw just five interceptions last season and rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

▪Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Week 6 in Las Vegas)

He can’t stay healthy, and we’ll see how he does when outside the protective cocoon of the Kyle Shanahan offense. But Garoppolo has better weapons than Jones and a résumé that Jones can only dream of (a 40-17 record as a starter, 11 game-winning drives and fourth-quarter comebacks, a Super Bowl appearance, two NFC Championship games, and a 99.6 career passer rating).

▪Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (Week 8 in Miami): Tagovailoa is 3-0 at home against the Patriots, with each win by multiple scores. He hasn’t put up big numbers, but he has superior weapons and Jones and the Patriots haven’t shown they can keep pace, especially in the Florida heat.

Even QB Battle: four games

▪Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (Week 2 at home): Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots, but three of his four wins have been in Miami. He’s 1-0 at Gillette Stadium, a 17-16 win in Week 1 of 2021. Tagovailoa has averaged just 181.5 passing yards in four games against Belichick defenses and can be exposed.

Tua Tagovailoa hasn't lost to New England in his NFL career. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪Colts QB Anthony Richardson (Week 10 in Frankfurt, Germany): No one has any idea how this is going to work. Richardson is going to look raw in 2023, but he went No. 4 overall for a reason. He is an athletic marvel, and the Patriots have often struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks. Plus, the game is in Germany, adding another wild-card element.

▪Saints QB Derek Carr (Week 5 at home): He’s just 1-3 against the Patriots (0-2 in Foxborough), with his only win coming on that crazy final play last December in Las Vegas. Carr completed just 52.6 percent of passes in December’s game, and that was in perfect conditions and with better weapons. This is one QB matchup Jones really needs to win.

▪Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Week 14 in Pittsburgh): He struggled as a rookie with more interceptions than touchdowns and a 76.7 passer rating. But Pickett still went 7-5 as a starter, has better weapons than Jones, and the game is in Pittsburgh.

Decided QB Edge: one game

▪Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett/Sam Howell (Week 9 at home): The Commanders are saying with a straight face they believe in Howell, but the odds are stacked against last year’s fifth-round pick playing well. If it’s Brissett, he has played the Patriots once, a 38-15 loss with the Browns in which he completed just 21 of 45 passes and had a 54.4 rating.

