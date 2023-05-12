James Paxton to make first start since April 2021 as Red Sox take on Cardinals; see lineups and game notes

After going 3-2 on a road trip to Philadelphia and Atlanta, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning with three games with the Cardinals this weekend.

James Paxton will make his Red Sox debut after missing all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery, followed by a strained shoulder muscle.

He will be making his first start since April 6, 2021, and has been limited to six starts since the end of the 2019 season, when he established career highs in wins (15) and starts (29) while pitching for the Yankees.