James Paxton to make first start since April 2021 as Red Sox take on Cardinals; see lineups and game notes

After going 3-2 on a road trip to Philadelphia and Atlanta, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning with three games with the Cardinals this weekend.
James Paxton will make his Red Sox debut after missing all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery, followed by a strained shoulder muscle.
He will be making his first start since April 6, 2021, and has been limited to six starts since the end of the 2019 season, when he established career highs in wins (15) and starts (29) while pitching for the Yankees.
Lineups
CARDINALS (13-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA)
RED SOX (22-16): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Cardinals vs. Paxton: Nolan Arenado 1-8
Red Sox vs. Wainwright: Rafael Devers 1-2, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 0-3, Raimel Tapia 2-7, Justin Turner 3-12, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Stat of the day: Since April 14, the Red Sox lead MLB in batting average (.286), OBP (.353), and OPS (818).
Notes: Wainwright, 41, allowed four runs and eight hits in five-plus innings against Detroit during his season debut Saturday. Now in his 19th season, he missed all of April after straining his groin in the WBC. He is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox. ... Chris Sale will take on fellow lefthander Steven Matz Saturday, followed by Corey Kluber against Miles Mikolas for the series finale Sunday.
