Red Sox silence Chaim Bloom’s offseason doubters by slugging their way to a strong start

So far, the Sox and Bloom have answered that doubt by winning, entering Friday’s series opener with the Cardinals third in the division (22-16) and sitting in the second Wild Card spot.

The criticisms, some valid, centered on his roster construction and letting homegrown talent like Xander Bogaerts walk. There were questions about how a team comprised of mostly average big leaguers could compete in the best division in baseball.

“I think we can’t worry about the noise outside of this group,” Bloom said before the game. “And I think [the players] did a remarkable job from Day 1 of spring training of knowing what was important, focusing on what’s going to help us win ball games. We felt all along this was going to be a fun team, and I think people can see why.”

The Sox’ bats have been their motor. Kenley Jansen, too, at the back end of the bullpen.

The Sox’ offense entered Friday leading the league in doubles. It ranked second in hits, third in runs scored and OPS, and was fourth in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.

The relentlessness of the lineup has been anchored by a sound approach at the plate that forces opposing pitchers to work. That approach had wavered last year, but has been reignited by the Sox coaches and veteran Justin Turner.

The Sox have gotten contributions from younger players, including rookie Enmanuel Valdez, but most notably Jarren Duran, who seems to have found himself after two disappointing seasons. That’s a good sign for Bloom, who has preached development and building depth internally.

“We’ve felt that way consistently,” said Bloom of the organization’s trust in its talent depth. “But on the other hand, you’re never satisfied and you lose sleep thinking about the pieces that aren’t clicking. So to see so many guys come in and each, in their own, way find ways to contribute. It’s really great for the organization because there’s a lot of fingerprints on every one of these guys.”

Yet starting pitching is still an issue. The Sox had the third-worst ERA (6.01) in the majors as of Friday. If they want to continue winning, their starting pitching must go on a run of its own.

“If we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we’re going to need to get to a higher and more consistent level [pitching-wise],” Bloom said. “But with that said, I think every single one of them has shown us things we really want to see, it’s just a question of getting to that next level consistently.”

Rodriguez getting close

Joely Rodriguez will pitch in a rehab game for Double A Portland on Saturday. If all goes well, the Sox will activate him for their upcoming series against the Mariners, which begins Monday.

“I don’t worry about anything. My body feels 100 percent,” said Rodriguez, who has pitched in four rehab games. “I’m just doing what I have to do down there, doing my thing. I’m trying to be consistent and throw strikes.”

The Red Sox signed Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a team option for 2024 last offseason in an effort to help bolster their bullpen. But Rodriguez suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain during spring training, which sidelined him for the start of this season.

Soon enough, however, Rodriguez will get to experience what it’s like to pitch for the Red Sox, a dream of his.

“Growing up, this was my favorite team,” Rodriguez said. “And now I get the opportunity to be part of it. It’s special for me and my career to be representing Boston.”

Fenway celebrates Jansen’s 400

Jansen was honored on the field during pregame ceremonies after picking up his 400th career save Wednesday against the Braves. He’s the seventh major leaguer to reach the milestone . . . Starter Garrett Whitlock (right ulnar neuritis) emerged from Thursday’s simulated game without incident. He will likely pitch in a rehab contest Tuesday. Manager Alex Cora said he would ideally like to see Whitlock pitch in at least two games before rejoining the team’s big league staff . . . Chris Sale will host a group of 22 breast cancer survivors and staff members Sunday, Mother’s Day, from the New England Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The group will watch the game from a Fenway suite donated by Sale.

