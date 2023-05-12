Tampa’s Drew Rasmussen (forearm strain) latest Rays pitcher lost

The righthander allowed only two hits and walked none Thursday night in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees, but he felt some nerve discomfort in his right forearm while pitching to the last batter he faced, Gleyber Torres.

Rasmussen is hopeful he can avoid a third Tommy John surgery. He is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts this season, helping the Rays roll to the best record in baseball.

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with a right flexor strain, one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the New York Yankees.

Rasmussen’s final four pitches were two cut fastballs in the mid-80s and two sweepers clocked at 79 miles per hour, which worried manager Kevin Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder after Rasmussen regularly threw mid-90s fastballs all night.

“I definitely felt it,” Rasmussen said. “Sneids could see it, just from the velocity of the pitches. The shapes were still right, the velocities were down a little bit. So he asked me how I was feeling. He got me out of there as soon as possible.”

An MRI revealed the flexor strain, though Rasmussen’s ulnar collateral ligament appeared intact. Cash said Rasmussen is expected to visit Texas Rangers head physician Dr. Keith Meister next week.

“Didn’t sleep great last night, knowing that we had an MRI coming, because those haven’t bode too well for me in the past,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen underwent Tommy John surgery at Oregon State in 2016 and then again in 2017, shortly after he was drafted by the Rays and a physical revealed the UCL had torn again.

“We’re not really thinking about that right now,” Rasmussen said, referring to another Tommy John surgery. “The imaging looked OK there when it comes to the UCL. But yeah, anything dealing with the forearm into the elbow is definitely, definitely scary. Prefer it when these things don’t pop up.”

Rasmussen is the fourth Rays pitcher on the injured list with an elbow issue. Shane Baz and Andrew Kittredge are both recovering from Tommy John surgery last year, and Jeffrey Springs had the elbow operation late last month.

Tampa Bay is also missing Tyler Glasnow (oblique), who had a 3.10 ERA for the team from 2018-21 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Rasmussen retired the final eight batters he faced Thursday and threw just 76 pitches in his fifth scoreless outing of the season.

The Rays selected righthander Chris Muller from Triple-A Durham to replace Rasmussen on the active roster. Tampa Bay also claimed righthander Zack Littell off waivers from Boston and moved lefthander Garrett Cleavinger (right knee) to the 60-day injured list.